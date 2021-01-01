The Serpent on BBC One is a brand new, eight-part drama that starts tonight (Friday January 1).

It stars French actor Tahir Rahim as Charles Sobhraj – a serial killer who terrorised backpackers in south-east Asia in the 1970s.

It also stars Jenna Coleman as his accomplice Marie-Andrée Leclerc.

It’s been over 40 years since Sobhraj wreaked havoc, so where is he now?

Charles Sobhraj (Tahir Rahim) in The Serpent (Credit: BBC)

What story does The Serpent on BBC One tell?

The new, 1970s-set drama tells the story of serial killer Sobhraj and the hunt for him across the region.

Sobhraj was known as a master of disguise and deception, and he would often escape the clutches of the police.

It’s thought that he evaded capture in three different continents.

In this series, the story follows Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, who sets about bringing him to justice.

Sobhraj always courted publicity (Credit: YouTube)

Who was Charles Sobhraj and how many people did he kill?

Nicknamed The Bikini Killer, The Serpent or The Splitting Killer, Charles Sobhraj was born in Saigon, Vietnam in 1944.

As a teenager, Sobhraj ended up in jail after a string of petty crimes.

After his release, he zipped between high society Paris and the criminal underworld, where he began to burgle and deal drugs.

He escaped France and went to Thailand, where he began his murder spree.

Sobhraj targeted western tourists and ‘beatniks’ and ‘hippies’.

It’s thought he killed at least 12 people.

Sobhraj killed his victims in different ways (Credit: BBC)

How did he kill his victims?

Sobhraj was not picky or did not have a modus operandi, typical to a lot of serial killers.

He poisoned, strangled, drowned, stabbed and, in some cases, burned alive his victims.

And unlike many serial killers, Sobhraj did not commit his murders because of deep-seated impulses.

Charles is still in prison (Credit: YouTube)

Where is Charles Sobhraj now?

He’s still in prison.

Charles Sobhraj was caught in New Delhi, India, in July 1976 after an attempt to drug a group of travellers failed.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in India, but thanks to his charm he bribed many prison officers and enjoyed a life of luxury.

Released in 1997 after his warrants mysteriously disappeared, he returned to Paris.

However, after courting publicity, Sobhraj was re-arrested in Nepal and he was sentenced to another life term.

How old is Charles Sobhraj?

Sobhraj is now 76-years-old and not in the best of health.

In 2018 he underwent multiple open-heart surgeries.

Reports claim that he’s scheduled for more in the future.

The Serpent is on BBC One tonight (Friday January 1) at 9pm on BBC One

