Bridgerton is set to enchant Netflix viewers on Christmas Day (Friday December 25) with its sumptuous period detail and surroundings, so where was it filmed and who’s who?

Based on Julia Quinn’s novel, it’s produced by Shona Rhimes and looks likely to be another smash hit.

It also boasts a huge British cast.

But who’s who and where was it filmed?

Dame Julie is a legend (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Who narrates the series?

The voice that you might recognise narrating the series is none other than the legendary Dame Julie Andrews.

The 85-year-old is famous for winning an Oscar for her role as Mary Poppins in 1964.

Read more: Bridgerton: Netflix viewers ‘can’t wait’ for new period drama

A Golden Globe and BAFTA-winnign actress, Dame Julie also starred in the iconic The Sound Of Music in 1965.

Nicola (right) was in Derry Girls (Credit: Netflix)

You might recognise Nicola Coughlan…

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan found fame in Derry Girls, the Channel 4 comedy series.

The 33-year-old also starred in racy period drama Harlots.

Harlots was orginally shown on ITV, but this year it got a repeat on BBC Two.

Claudia was in Line Of Duty (Credit: Netflix)

Where have you seen Claudia Jessie before?

Claudia plays Eloise Bridgerton in the Netflix series.

But viewers will recognise Claudia from series four of BBC police drama, Line Of Duty.

She played DC Jodie Taylor, and had fans in bits when she informed Roz Huntley (Thandie Newton) of Kate Fleming’s undercover activity.

Claudia also appeared in WPC 56.

Another past Line Of Duty actress, Polly Walker, also appears in Bridgerton.

Regé takes the lead role (Credit: Netflix)

Who else is in Bridgerton?

The huge cast also inclides Phoebe Dynevor, who is the daughter of Corrie star Sally Dynevor (Sally Webster).

Alongside Phoebe, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the lead role, is British actor Regé-Jean Page, who once appeared in Waterloo Road.

Elsewhere, Ruth Gemmell (who plays Lady Violet) played Detective Constable Kerry Cox in Silent Witness and Debra Dean in EastEnders in 2009.

And how could we forget Ben Miller?

The former Death In Paradise actor plays Lord Featherington.

Bridgerton, starring Corri star Sally Dynevor’s daughter, was mostly filmed in Bath (Credit: Netflix)

Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Set in the Regency age in the 19th century, Bridgerton looks fabulous.

It’s set in London, but much of the series was filmed in historic Bath, Somerset.

Read more: Bridgerton Netflix: Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor ‘so proud’ of actress daughter Phoebe

Viewers will recognise the No1 Royal Crescent, the Pump Room, the Assembly Rooms and Sally Lunn’s historic eating house.

Other landmarks in the series include the Holbourne Museum.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.