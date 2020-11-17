I’m A Celebrity star Hollie Arnold will be the first to leave the show this year, according to viewers.

After watching the first two episodes of the popular ITV reality series, viewers are certain that the Paralympian will be the first out.

Will I’m A Celebrity’s Hollie Arnold be the first to leave? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb viewers predict Hollie will leave first

Aside from the Gates of Hell trial in the first episode, 26-year-old gold medallist Hollie – along with several of her campmates – is yet to do a trial.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and actor Shane Richie did the first, Viper Vault, while Jordan, Corrie actress Beverley Callard and presenter Vernon Kay will do the second, tonight’s (Tuesday, November 17) eating trial Frights of the Round Table.

Hollie hasn’t had as much screen time as some of the other contestants and viewers now think she could be set for an early exit.

Bookies have the athlete down as one of the least likely to win I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about the Paralympian?

On Twitter, one said: “My #ImACeleb predictions for 2020… First out, Jessica or Hollie.”

Another viewer wrote: “Calling it now… Hollie will be out first #ImACeleb.”

A third put: “My guess is Hollie Arnold will be first out, followed closely by her MBE. #imaceleb.”

It appears bookies are also thinking along the same lines.

Refreshing their odds following the airing of the first episode, bookies had Hollie down as one of the least likely to win.

In last night’s I’m A Celebrity, Jordan North and Shane Richie took on the Viper Vault (Credit: ITV)

Shane Richie named bookies’ favourite

According to the website Oddschecker, bookies had 40/1 on Hollie winning.

It was the same for broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, who is apparently just as unlikely to be crowned Queen of the Castle.

Shane Richie emerged as the favourite to win, with odds of 11/4. Close behind him were Jordan North (at 4/1), Vernon Kay (11/2), Giovanna Fletcher (7/1) and Mo Farah (8/1).

The former EastEnders actor was also a favourite with viewers, as many admitted he had surprised them after the first episode.

The Aflie Moon star had viewers in stitches after he tumbled from a hammock while the contestants were having a look around their castle camp for the first time.

