GMB host Piers Morgan has hit out at I’m A Celebrity viewers as they complained over Jordan North puking.

Radio DJ Jordan was overwhelmed by his first abseiling challenge during the show’s launch episode on Sunday night (November 15).

He ended up being sick before his turn to abseil down a cliff edge and now it’s emerged that some viewers complained to watchdog Ofcom over the scenes.

GMB host Piers Morgan criticised those who complained about Jordan North (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

Speaking about the news that Ofcom received 37 complaints over the scenes, Piers said on Tuesday’s GMB: “Why would anyone complain to Ofcom about someone puking?

“Who does that?

“Who says, ‘I know what I’m going to do, I am gonna make a formal complaint to the television regulator that somebody vomited on television.'”

Jordan North threw up on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Piers continued: “Somebody vomiting? Outrage, outrage!

“Who are these people? Who are you people who spend all your time complaining to Ofcom?”

Last night, Jordan took on his second Bushtucker trial with co-star Shane Richie.

Fans picked Jordan and Shane to face The Viper Vault, which saw them be put into two volts built into the castle floor.

They had to work together to unlock 10 safes – five each – which all contained a star.

Jordan struggled to do the Bushtucker trial (Credit: ITV)

What did Jordan say before the trial?

However, they were joined by a string of snakes which Jordan admitted was one of his biggest fears.

Before the trial began, Jordan became emotional as he told Shane: “I can’t do it. I’ve never been so scared.”

Host Dec Donnelly told him: “You’re going to be alright. You can do it, I know you can do it. You’re going to surprise yourself.”

And Jordan did surprise himself after completing the challenge as he and Shane bagged nine out of a possible 10 stars.

Many viewers defended Jordan on Twitter and praised him for doing the trial.

Jordan completed the trial and won nine stars (Credit: ITV)

However, some people wondered why he agreed to do the show.

One wrote: “Why did Jordan even agree to go to I’m a Celeb? Oh wait. Money and fame.”

Another tweeted: “Jordan came on this show just so he could gossip?”

But one person added: “Jordan having full on anxiety attack. Reality of it all has hit him poor guy. I genuinely feel for him.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9:15pm.

