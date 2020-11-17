Vernon Kay stunned I’m A Celeb viewers last night when he stripped off for a shower.

The former Family Fortunes host, 46, used the new shower in Gwrych Castle with the help of campmate Jordan North, who had to pump the water.

However, viewers were left comparing Vernon’s shower scenes to a moment in Christmas classic film Elf.

In the festive movie, actor Will Ferrell is seen as Buddy the Elf attempting to wash in a very small shower.

I’m A Celeb viewers compared Vernon Kay to Buddy to Elf from the Christmas film (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb fans say about Vernon Kay?

Viewers were convinced Vernon, who is over 6 feet tall, looked just like Buddy the Elf.

One person said on Twitter: “Vernon kay in the shower #ImACeleb.”

Another wrote: “Vernon Kay was way too tall for that shower.

“It was like watching buddy the elf being too big for everything in the North Pole.”

— Dan Baynham (@Dan_Baynham95) November 16, 2020

A third added: “Vernon Kay looks like Elf in the shower.”

Another joked: “If Vernon dosen’t say ‘the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear’ I will be disappointed,” referring to a line Buddy the Elf says in the movie.

— Kathryn McLeod (@kamcleod27) November 16, 2020

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just viewers who were talking about Vernon’s shower scenes.

His wife, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly shared a snap of her half-naked husband on her Instagram Stories.

She said: “Shower scene…” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Tess also shared a video of Jordan and Vernon helping each other in the bathroom.

She wrote: “I see a bromance starting.”

Vernon left fans gushing with his shower scenes on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What did Tess Daly say about Vernon?

At the weekend, Tess paid tribute to her husband as he headed into the castle.

She wrote on Instagram: “GOOD LUCK VERNON.

“After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me and the girls can’t wait to watch Vern on tonight’s first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!

“We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb. All our love Tess Phoebe and Amber.”

Tess gushed over husband Vernon on I’m A Celeb (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon is competing alongside Jordan, Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, Hollie Arnold and AJ Pritchard.

Joining them is Giovanna Fletcher, Jessica Plummer, Sir Mo Farah and Victoria Derbyshire.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9:15pm.

