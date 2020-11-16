I’m A Celeb odds show 2020 star Shane Richie will most likely win the 2020 series.

The former EastEnder, who played Alfie Moon on the soap, is the bookie’s favourite to be crowned the first ever King of the Castle, following the show’s move from the Australian Jungle to North Wales.

For the first time ever, I’m A Celeb is filming in the UK, after the coronavirus pandemic scuppered plans to shoot the popular reality series Down Under.

The programme got underway on Sunday (November 15) evening, with Shane joined by soap actress Beverley Callard, Paralympian Hollie Arnold, runner Mo Farah, dancer AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, former EastEnder Jessica Plummer, DJ Jordan North and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has arrived (Credit: ITV)

Who is the bookies’ favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

And after the first episode, according to Oddschecker.com, bookies have odds of 11/4 on Shane winning this year’s series.

Close behind him is Jordan North (at 4/1), then Vernon Kay (11/2), Giovanna Fletcher (7/1) and Mo Farah (8/1).

Shane Richie is the current favourite to win I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie becomes viewers’ new favourite after hammock mishap

Hollie Arnold and Victoria Derbyshire are the least likely to win I’m A Celeb, with odds of 40/1 on both.

Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer, meanwhile, have odds of 25/1, 20/1 and 10/1 respectively.

According to bookies, Victoria Derbyshire is among the least likely to win (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the first episode of IAC?

During the first episode of the series, half of the celebs arrived via helicopter and half by jeep.

A huge cliff separated the two groups and half of them had to descend it while working with the others to unlock packages along the way.

Later, the first of the trials, which involved all 10 celebs, saw them locked in separate cages and bombarded with creepy crawlies as they tried to move stars along to the next compartment using magnets or their hands.

All 10 stars took part in the first I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

Favourite Shane to take on viper trial with Jordan

At the end of the episode, it revealed the public chose Shane and Jordan to do the next trial. The challenge is called Viper Vault.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Helicopter scene in first episode leaves ITV viewers baffled

Earlier in the episode, Jordan had struggled to overcome his fear of heights. Standing at the top of the cliff, he had doubled over and thrown up on the grass.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.