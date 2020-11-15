I’m A Celebrity got underway tonight and saw half of the stars flown in via helicopters, but some viewers were baffled over the opening scenes.

Five of the 10 stars arrived via separate choppers in suitably dramatic fashion.

Presenter Dec Donnelly, joined by co-host Ant McPartlin at Gwrych Castle, joked that this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, “even the helicopters are social distancing”.

The new I’m A Celeb series is here (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the helicopters at the start of I’m A Celebrity?

However, even though Beverley Callard, Hollie Arnold, Mo Farah, AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie travelled in a separate helicopter, as soon as they touched down and disembarked in a field, they quickly shared hugs as they greeted each other.

The stars hugged each other as soon as they touched down (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

On Twitter, some viewers questioned the decision to have the celebs arrive in separate helicopters, given that they all hugged and mixed as soon as they saw each other in person.

One asked: “#ImACeleb separate helicopters, yet they are all hugging each other?”

Why were they all in separate helicopters if they were hugging one minute in I’m A Celeb?

Another said: “So they are hugging each other… what was the point of social distanced copters? #imaceleb.”

Some I’m A Celebrity viewers wondered what the point was of having separate helicopters (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: “Why did they need separate helicopters if they’re all hugging immediately? #ImACeleb.”

A fourth asked: “Why were they all in separate helicopters if they were hugging one minute in?”

However, one viewer pointed out: “They always come in separate copters… so they don’t know who’s in until they land. They’ll also all have been tested before they went in.”

Someone else tweeted: “Folk complaining about them getting separate helicopters then hugging each other. I swear, they get dropped off individually each year, it ain’t that deep #ImACeleb.”

In the opening episode of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the other five celebs – Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, Jessica Plummer, Jordan North and Victoria Derbyshire – travelled in via jeeps.

