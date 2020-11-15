I’m A Celebrity viewers have named Shane Richie as their favourite of this year’s line-up after the first episode.

The new series of the ITV reality show started on Sunday (November 15) evening, filming for the first time ever in North Wales instead of Australia due to the coronavius pandemic.

And as the celebs arrived in Gwrych Castle and took a look at the new camp, one hilarious moment had viewers in stitches.

I’m A Celebrity viewers said Shane Richie is their new favourite (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Shane Richie on I’m A Celebrity?

Ex EastEnders star Shane thought he would sample one of the hammocks.

But as he lay down, the hammock flipped and tipped him onto the floor.

On Twitter, viewers were in hysterics – and many said the former Alfie Moon star was now their favourite of the lot.

The former EastEnders actor had viewers in hysterics when he fell out of a hammock (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about the former Alfie Moon star?

One said: “If Shane doesn’t win then the game’s gone #ImACeleb.”

A second wrote, with laughing emojis: “Shane Richie… #ImACeleb.”

A third tweeted: “Shane Richie falling out of the hammock has saved 2020. #ImACeleb.”

Someone else said: “Actually loving Shane Richie already #ImACeleb.”

Shane Richie is already my favourite.

A fifth said: “Shane as it stands is my new favourite guy haha.”

“Shane is my favourite already!” another wrote.

Echoing that, someone else tweeted: “Shane Richie is already my favourite.”

Confusion over helicopter arrival

Elsewhere during the first episode, viewers felt baffled after five of the 10 celebs flew in via helicopters.

Beverley Callard, Hollie Arnold, Mo Farah, AJ Pritchard and Shane all travelled in separate choppers.

I’m A Celeb viewers questioned the point of having separate helicopters (Credit: ITV)

Presenter Dec Donnelly joked earlier that “even the helicopters are social distancing”.

Of course, as soon as the helicopters touched down, the stars hugged as they greeted each other in person for the first time.

But on Twitter, a number of viewers were wondering what the point was in having them travel in separately.

However, others pointed out that they had their own copters so they wouldn’t know the identities of the other stars beforehand.

