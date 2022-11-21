I’m A Celebrity tonight (November 21) eliminated its third celebrity of the series.

And, with just eight famous campmates left in camp, the race to be King or Queen of the jungle is most definitely heating up.

So did the right person go tonight? It seems I’m A Celebrity fans aren’t so sure…

Sue Cleaver and Boy George were in the bottom two on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Third celebrity eliminated

Sue Cleaver became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the I’m A Celebrity jungle tonight.

The actress went head-to-head with Boy George in the bottom two after fans at home voted for their favourites.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed it was Sue’s turn to leave, with the Corrie star admitted she was thrilled to be out.

However, while Sue was pleased, viewers at home were left irate at her departure. Or, should we say, the fact that her running mate George was sticking around.

As a result of the elimination on I’m A Celebrity tonight, many took to Twitter to vent their fury.

Sue was chuffed to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

One said: “Aw come on we were so close to getting rid of George.”

Another declared: “BG out tomorrow lads.”

A third vented: “‘I’d keep Sue over BG or Hancock every day.

“Stop voting to keep those annoying [bleeps] in!” they pleaded.

Another said: “HOW TF IS BOY GEORGE STILL IN THIS JUNGLE!”

Others commented that Jill Scott is now the only woman left.

“Jill is the only women left!” said one.

“AND ONLY SHE REMAINS,” said another, posting a picture of Jill.

“Not Jill being the only girl left,” said another.

“So @JillScottJS8is the last woman in camp. Hoping we see some men go next,” said another.

I’m A Celebrity results: Who has already left the show?

The elimination comes after Charlene White was the first contestant voted out of camp.

Last night saw Scarlette Douglas leave the show.

After tonight’s elimination, just eight celebrities remain in camp.

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Also on I’m A Celebrity tonight, Owen Warner proved to be the camp saviour as he took on a replay of Chris Moyles’ disastrous Boiling Point trial.

Fans of the show will remember the radio DJ went back to camp with just one star.

So you can imagine his reaction when Owen went back having nabbed all nine stars!

“I’m going to go in there and think about food. I reckon I’ll do it in less than a minute with that mindset,” Owen told Ant and Dec.

And, while he didn’t do it in one minute, he did have time to spare.

Reacting to the news back in camp, Chris said: “How bad does this make me look now, you know?

“One star/all the stars, ran out of time/had time left on the clock!”

Tonight’s Deals on Wheels challenge

Elsewhere, Seann and Babatunde took on the Deals on Wheels challenge.

And, don’t faint, but the campmates only got Kev’s question correct tonight!

The boys took home Love Heart sweets for the camp, but the campmates weren’t overly thrilled with the treats the team had won.

At least they could count on a good dinner tonight, thanks to Owen!

Read more: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.