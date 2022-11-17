I’m A Celeb: Chris Moyles makes apology to Ant and Dec over behaviour during trial

Chris Moyles’ trial on I’m A Celebrity last night (Wednesday, November 16) saw him completely lose his cool with Ant and Dec, leaving viewers stunned.

The radio DJ apologised for his behaviour, leaving the Geordie duo in stitches.

Chris lost his head during the trial (Credit: ITV)

Chris Moyles loses his cool during trial

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Chris take on the Bushtucker Trial – Boiling Point.

Chris had to collect as many stars as possible whilst also tackling a number of creepy crawlies.

Chris lost his cool very early on during the trial. As a load of cockroaches were dropped on his head, he snapped at Dec.

“Just cockroaches so far,” Dec said. “Oh, that’s alright, cheers, thanks for that guys, I thought it was just cockroaches, do you know what I mean?” he sarcastically quipped.

Chris then had to lower himself into what looked like a sewer, infested with crabs and eels. It was clear that the DJ was panicking.

As Dec explained where the star was, Chris suddenly lost his temper, shouting: “I GOT IT I KNOW!”

Ant and Dec struggled to hide their laughter. “Now there’s no need for anger Chris, is there? And you’re getting angry with the wrong people here,” Ant jokingly scolded the star.

“You’re right, I’m really sorry,” Chris replied.

Viewers made fun of Chris for losing his head (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Chris Moyles losing his cool during trial

Upon seeing Chris lose his cool, a number of viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts (as well as poke some fun).

“Chris Moyles temper tantrum tells me everything,” one viewer tweeted.

“Officially scared of Chris Moyles after that shout,” another joked.

Some people were behind Chris during the trial though.

“Never in my life have a wanted someone to complete a trial as much. C’mon Chris,” one viewer tweeted.

However, their support was in vain, as Chris only managed to grab one star during yesterday’s trial.

Is Chris jealous of Matt? (Credit: ITV)

Chris jealous of Matt Hancock?

Chris and his fellow campmate Matt Hancock haven’t appeared to see eye-to-eye from the start.

However, a body language expert has claimed that Chris’ apparent dislike for the Tory MP is down to one thing – jealousy.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton explained why this may be the case.

“I still feel Chris has great issues with Matt,” he said.

“He also appears a little jealous when Matt has scored high in the trials or has received positive feedback from the group,” he then added.

During a discussion with Matt on how politicians avoid giving a straight answer, Chris and Mike Tindall looked visibly annoyed, according to Darren.

“It’s clear that Mike and Chris are still very cautious of Matt.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 17) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

