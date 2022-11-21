I’m A Celeb tonight: Owen Warner leaves Ant and Dec in hysterics with remark during trial

I’m A Celeb tonight will see Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner leaving hosts Ant and Dec creased with laughter.

Soap actor Owen, 23, tickles the ITV jungle reality show hosts as he undertakes a solo Bushtucker Trial.

In fact, it is the Boiling Point challenge the Romeo Nightingale star tackles in this evening’s (Monday November 21) episode.

Viewers most recently saw that trial attempted by Chris Moyles, who threw a tantrum during his endeavours.

Even worse, Chris returned to the camp with just one star following his attempt. And that meant the celebrity campmates only had a bit of fish for their supper afterwards that evening.

However, how will Owen fare when he takes on the Boiling Point Bushtucker Trial himself tonight?

Owen Warner picks up where Chris Moyles left off (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb tonight

A preview clip shared by ITV ahead of Monday’s show teases Owen could be much handier than his radio DJ campmate.

Furthermore, at one point Ant and Dec indicate as much as they note how accomplished he is with wielding his tools.

And that competence suggests he will easily smash Chris’ record of a single star – and Owen does indeed best it within seconds.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Owen Warner (@_owenwarner)

Owen Warner reaches Boiling Point

Owen immediately cracks the challenge, working out how to go about retrieving the stars.

Creepy crawlies fall on him from above as he battles the clock to ensure his fellow famous faces get a decent dinner.

But the presenters are heard giving him clues about Owen’s initial aims.

And as soon as Owen solves what is required of him, he proves himself a dab hand at twisting away.

I’m A Celeb tonight sees Owen Warner get his spanners out (Credit: ITV)

‘Where are the spanners?’

Ant directs Owen from outside of the trial’s set: “You’re looking for spanners first, remember. Where are the spanners?”

Owen finds them within moments – and this impresses the presenting pair.

Dec reacts: “That’s not his first rodeo with a spanner.”

That’s not his first rodeo with a spanner.

Ant then surmises Owen may have experience of getting to to grips with such an implement.

“You’ve used a spanner before, haven’t you Owen?” he says.

But Owen has the final word in the clip, firing back with a quip that leaves both Ant and Dec laughing with their mouths wide open.

Ant and Dec are most amused with Owen Warner during the Boiling Point Bushtucker Trial scenes that air tonight (Credit: ITV)

Owen replies: “I’ve been called one enough times.”

But how many stars will Owen manage to grab in total?

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Scarlette Douglas’ elimination sparks ‘race row’ among viewers

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Monday November 21, on ITV at 9.15pm. Hollyoaks airs on Channel 4, weekdays, from 6.30pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.