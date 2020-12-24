I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North says his family are ‘heartbroken’ as he’s unable to spend Christmas with them

I’m A Celebrity favourite Jordan North has revealed his family are “absolutely heartbroken” he won’t be celebrating with them on Christmas.

The Radio 1 DJ, 30, has been forced to stay in London due to Tier 4 restrictions, while his family live in Burnley.

Appearing on Lorraine today (December 24), Jordan admitted his mum was in tears over the news.

I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North is spending Christmas alone (Credit: ITV)

What did Jordan North say?

Speaking to Andi Peters, he said: “I was planning on going home today after me radio show but obviously I can’t after the announcement.

“My mum was absolutely gutted, there’s been a lot of tears on the phone this week, she’s heartbroken.

“And so are my brothers and me nephews, but look we’re all going through it.”

To add to Jordan’s heartache, the ITV star hasn’t even got a sofa in his London pad.

Jordan revealed his family are ‘heartbroken’ over the news (Credit: ITV)

Jordan explained he was borrowing one from a friend who needed it back.

He went on: “I’ve been on camping chairs ever since.”

When did the star appear on I’m A Celebrity?

The radio presenter became one of the most popular stars on this year’s series, and ended up placing second overall.

However, Jordan previously revealed that he wasn’t originally meant to be a part of the much-loved show.

The radio presenter appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

He told Greg James earlier this month: “I was last minute. I got a call to say, ‘Maybe next year not this year.’

“Then I got a call two weeks later saying, ‘Do you wanna do it? Someone’s dropped out’.”

Jordan added: “Then I had two days to do everything: medical, photos, psychiatrists et cetera. I had 48 hours. It very nearly never happened.”

Despite finishing second, camp life wasn’t easy for Jordan.

Jordan appeared on the ITV reality series (Credit: ITV)

Following the series, Jordan hit back at critics after they accused him of faking his phobias.

The star told The Sun on Sunday: “I’ve heard a couple people saying: ‘Was he playing up to it? Was he faking it?’ I mean, how can you fake being sick?

“If you see me in that viper one, I was physically shaking beforehand. You could see me sweating. I was that scared.”

Jordan starred in the finale alongside Vernon Kay and show winner Giovanna Fletcher.

