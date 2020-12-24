Lisa Armstrong, Ant McPartlin’s ex, will be spending Christmas alone this year and fans have comforted her on social media.

The professional makeup artist, 44, told her loyal followers on Instagram that she was super happy with how her Christmas tree turned out this year – but felt gutted no one else was going to see it.

Lisa and Ant split in early 2018, after 12 years of marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong post and what did she say?

She posted a snap of her lovely tree late on Wednesday (December 23) evening and wrote alongside it: “So in love with my Christmas tree this year, just a shame no one will get to see it!”

The picture showed a close-up of the tree and some of the decorations hanging from its branches. These included some glittery baubles, a reindeer and a champagne flute.

Another snap she shared earlier showed a white bauble painted with a likeness of her beloved pooch, Hurley. Lisa said she had given it “pride of place” on the tree.

Lisa has told followers she is spending Christmas alone (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

How did the makeup artist’s fans respond?

In the comments on her latest picture, Lisa’s followers sent hugs and urged her not to get down over the Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions.

“You can [see the tree] Lisa,” said one. “That’s all that matters.”

Merry Christmas, please don’t get down, we can’t do anything about it.

A second told her: “Happy Christmas Lisa, sending you a hug.”

A third wrote: “Hope next year brings you nothing but amazing things.”

“Merry Christmas, please don’t get down,” said a fourth, adding: “We can’t do anything about it.”

Others thanked her for sharing a picture of her tree – and pointed out that in reality, thousands had seen it.

“We have!” said one. “Thanks for sharing it. It looks beautiful.”

Another commented: “I hope you and Hurley enjoy some quality time over the holiday season. Oh and by the way, there’s nearly 3,000 that have seen your gorgeous tree!”

Someone else agreed: “It’s gorgeous.”

It comes eight months after she finalised her divorce with BGT presenter Ant.

