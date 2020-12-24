Harry Redknapp has revealed his dog Lulu has died days before Christmas.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner shared a photo of Lulu to Instagram and paid tribute to his four-legged friend.

Harry, 73, said Lulu died on Sunday and they enjoyed 11 and a half years of “love, lots of cuddles and walks”.

What did Harry Redknapp say about his dog Lulu?

The former football manager wrote: “We are very sad to have lost our lovely Lulu on Sunday morning.

“11 and a half years of love, lots of cuddles and walks (Which was Lulu’s favourite thing to do).”

He added: “Forever in mine, Sandra’s and Barney’s hearts,” which is the couple’s other dog.

Fans sent support to Harry and Sandra in the comments.

One person wrote: “Harry & Sandra sending heartfelt wishes to you, it’s so sad.”

Relating to their loss, the fan added: “We lost our Archie in July, it leaves a big hole for a long time. All the best.”

Another said: “Sorry to hear that Harry. Dogs are part of the family.”

A third added: “Thinking of you. I lost my bull terrier of 12 in the summer, the loss is huge.”

Harry said they enjoyed 11 and a half years of “love, lots of cuddles and walks” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed his other dog Barney was rushed to the vets last year after eating Christmas cake.

Poor Barney had to have his stomach pumped after tucking into the dessert, which is filled with raisins – a food that is toxic to dogs.

Harry said Lulu also had to undergo the procedure in case she also ate the cake.

He told The Sun: “Barney’s a bit of a boy, so Barney’s ate the Christmas cake.

“So we take him to the vet, and they have to pump its stomach, because currants, that would kill them, they would die.

Harry said his dog Barney had to have his stomach pumped after eating Christmas cake (Credit: David Sims / SplashNews.com)

“It would have killed him. So poor Lulu, who hasn’t eaten any, they pumped her stomach just in case she’d ate some.”

Harry added that Barney was thankfully “good after that”.

