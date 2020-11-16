I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie sent out a secret message to his children on the show

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie has been caught sending a secret message to his children from the camp.

The EastEnders legend, who is already a firm favourite to win the ITV reality series, was outed by his wife Christie Goddard on Instagram yesterday (November 15).

As hosts Ant and Dec read out the results for the upcoming Bucktucker Trial, Shane was seen with his fingers placed over his face.

Shane Richie sent a special message to his children on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celeb odds: Bookies’ favourite is Shane Richie after first episode

But it appears the signal has a very special meaning.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, wife Christie shared a snap as Shane sat around the campfire.

She captioned the shot: “Shane’s special signal to the children, telling them he loves them.”

Christie concluded the post with a series of hashtags.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Richie (@theshanerichie)

I’m A Celebrity: Did viewers notice Shane’s message?

Shane’s special signal didn’t go unnoticed with I’m A Celebrity viewers.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “I did wonder if that was some sort of sign.”

A second added: “I was wondering if this was a signal.”

A third penned: “Aw that’s adorable. Going to look out for that special sign from now on. What a big softie he is, bless him.”

The actor sent out the signal during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

How many children does Shane have?

The former soap star, who appeared as Alfie Moon on EastEnders, tied the knot with Christie in 2007.

The couple share three children – Mackenzie Blue, 14, Lolita Bell, 12, and nine-year-old Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

Shane also has two sons from his marriage to Loose Women star Coleen Nolan – Shane Roche Jr, 31, and Jake Roche, 28.

Earlier this month, reports revealed that Shane Jr was changing his surname back to Richie to support his famous dad on the show.

Shane and his wife Christie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Vernon Kay wells up on I’m A Celeb as wife Tess Daly shares rare pic of stunning daughters

The 31-year-old previously changed his surname to support his mother when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

A source told The Sun: “Shane Jnr is hugely supportive of his mum and his dad and will do anything to publicly show his love for them.”