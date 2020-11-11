I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie’s son ‘changes his name to support his dad’

I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie is getting some extra support when he goes into Gwrych Castle – from his eldest son.

Reports claim that Shane Jr is changing his surname back to Richie to give his dad a boost.

The 31-year-old was previously known as Shane Richie Jr but changed his surname to Nolan, to support his mother – Loose Women’s Colleen Nolan – when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Now he’s apparently changing it back again.

Shane Richie will be appearing in the new series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Who is Shane Richie’s son and what will he be doing?

Shane is joining nine other celebrities in the new series of I’m A Celebrity, which starts on Sunday (November 15).

And now Shane Jr has apparently “joked” with pals that he wants to change his name to support his dad.

A source told The Sun: “Shane Jnr is hugely supportive of his mum and his dad and will do anything to publicly show his love for them.

“When Coleen was in Celebrity Big Brother he stopped using Richie and is now known as Shane Nolan.

“He did this to support her and to show her how much he cared and respected her.”

Shane Jr has always supported his parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else be Shane Jr be doing?

The source went on to say that if he did change his name it’d be “for a laugh”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Shane Jr for comment.

Shane Jr has also revealed that he will be posting live videos on his Instagram feed while his dad is in the castle.

This year, I’m A Celebrity has swapped sunny Australia for decidedly damp and chilly Wales because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Shane is one of 10 celebrities taking part in the series (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in I’m A Celebrity?

Shane Jr might be lending his dad support, but according to the bookies he doesn’t need it.

One bet-maker says that the former EastEnders star is 10/3 on favourite to win I’m A Celebrity.

Writer and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher comes in at 4/1 as second favourite.

Meanwhile, Vernon Kaye and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North are both rated at 9/2.

I’m A Celebrity begins on ITV, Sunday November 15, at 9pm.

