I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestant Shane Richie has been named bookies’ favourite to win the new series.

The former EastEnders actor is among the celebrities who will head into Gwrych Castle, in Wales, this weekend (November 15).

They will battle it out to become King or Queen of the Castle.

Shane is looking like the early favourite to win.

Shane Richie is a bookies favourite to win I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Could Shane Richie win I’m A Celebrity?

According to Sporting Index, the Alfie Moon star is 10/3 to win the show.

Shane will be pushed closest by TV presenter Giovanna Fletcher, who is 4/1 to win the show.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie admits he’s so broke he’s had to borrow money from friends

Meanwhile, former Family Fortunes host Vernon Kay and Radio One DJ Jordan North are both priced at 9/2.

In addition, Olympic Gold medallist Sir Mo Farah is 5/1.

Shane will head into the castle this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

Neville Burdock, Head Trader at Sporting Index, said: “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is all set for its landmark 20th series.

“But it’ll be different type of show this year as contestants prepare for the chilly setting of Gwrych Castle in Wales.

“Shane Richie is the early favourite to be crowned King of the Castle.

“We price the former EastEnders funnyman at 10/3 to scoop first place, while Giovanna Fletcher (4/1), Vernon Kay (9/2) and Jordan North (9/2) could push him close.

“We could also see Sir Mo Farah do the ‘Mobot’ on the top of the castle should he last the longest in the castle.

Giovanna is another favourite to win I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Who else is doing I’m A Celeb?

“He’ll be hoping it’s a marathon and not a sprint in his I’m A Celeb journey and he’s 5/1 to be crowned the winner.”

Shane will also join the likes of Corrie actress Beverley Callard, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and ex-EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Also taking part are BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire, paralympian javelin thrower Hollie Arnold and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show has been moved to the UK because travel restrictions have stopped them filming in Australia.

Contestants will take on the show’s challenges in Wales this year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up finally confirmed and fans are already disagreeing

Meanwhile, Shane recently admitted that coronavirus and lockdown has badly affected his finances.

He told WhatsOnTV: “We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one.

“We were going to fit it around my other work projects as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto but that all got cancelled in March.

“Now I am literally skint.”

I’m A Celebrity begins on ITV, Sunday November 15, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.