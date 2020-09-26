Shane Richie is up for a return to EastEnders, according to his son Shane Nolan.

The 56-year-old star reprised his role as Alfie Moon – who he first played back in 2002 – on the BBC One soap in 2018 before leaving Albert Square again in early 2019.

Nolan, 31, insists his dad isn’t done with the beloved cheeky chappie yet and viewers could see him back in Walford again in the future. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Chatting to Simon Gross via Get Gossy With Grossy, he said: “I think he’d go back to EastEnders, he’s not dead is he. But I don’t know. I don’t even think EastEnders knows.”

What did Shane Nolan say about his dad?

As well has having a famous father, Shane’s mother is Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan. Although he is proud of both his parents for their TV success, he admits their fame has led to him having to endure some embarrassing moments in the past.

He shared: “The worst thing was that he won fittest male three years in a row! Can you imagine that? You’re 14 and every girl at school is saying, ‘Your dad’s fitter than you.’

“It’s also bad when mum gets her boobs out on The Real Full Monty show every year. That’s a killer. But really, I learnt everything from dad, his stage presence and his manner. I owe him and my mum an awful lot.”

What happened to Alfie Moon?

Shane Nolan also revealed his dad knows that, despite everything else he’s done in his career, his role as Alfie – and the character’s tempestuous relationship with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) – will be what he is remembered for.

He said: “He’s succumbed to being called Alfie for the rest of his life. I think he’s an underrated actor and singer. He’s an all-rounder like Bradley Walsh, you don’t really see people like that on television anymore.”

I think he’d go back to EastEnders, he’s not dead is he.

Shane previously revealed that he’d be up for a return to EastEnders, potentially in 2021.

He said on This Morning: “If I was to go back, maybe it would be 2021… I love going back and I love playing Alfie Moon. I miss the people there. I still keep in touch with them.

“He’s still on the run, I believe. So they’ve left the door open.”

At the end of his last run, Alfie faked his own death and went on the run, but left wife Kat with £50,000, which belonged to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

