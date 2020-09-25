Lacey Turner has treated herself to a luxury spa break after her pregnancy announcement.

The actress – who plays Stacey Slater on EastEnders – took a break from work and mum duties as she relaxed at the lavish Sopwell House in Hertfordshire.

Lacey was spotted hanging out in the relaxation room, which was decorated with a stunning open fireplace, hanging chairs and floor to ceiling windows.

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner treated herself to a lavish spa break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During her stay, Lacey snapped away at the scenic room as she visited with a pal.

Sharing a shot on Instagram, she wrote: “Wish it was Wednesday @samcrawford9. The most beautiful spa I’ve ever been too (not a gift or ad).”

Fans were quick to comment on Lacey’s idyllic surroundings.

One wrote: “That just looks pure bliss @laceyturner.”

A second added: “Isn’t it just gorgeous there!!”

Another said: “I want one of those swings!”

Lacey Turner announces pregnancy

Earlier this week, Lacey revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

She and husband Matt Kay are set to welcome a sibling for their one-year-old daughter Dusty, who was born in July 2019.

The actress headed to a luxury spa in Hertfordshire following her pregnancy announcement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Announcing her baby joy in OK! magazine, Lacey said: “I was over the moon. I had an inkling I was pregnant, so I took the test at home and it was positive.

“We feel so lucky to be expecting our second baby, as it took so long to get Dusty.”

Lacey, 32, previously suffered two miscarriages before falling pregnant with her daughter.

Given her previous heartbreak, Lacey admitted she ignored her pregnancy with Dusty until she was 14 weeks and stopped herself from getting excited until she was 25 weeks gone.

The soap star is best known for playing Stacey Slater (Credit: BBC)

Will Lacey remain on EastEnders?

It’s believed the star will take another extended break from the soap in the upcoming months.

Lacey recently returned to Albert Square after a year off for maternity leave.

A source told the Daily Star: “Lacey will be taking a break. The top bosses agreed to give her some time off from the show.

“This is a great opportunity for the writers to come up with something big for Lacey to get her teeth into.

“She has always been a big hit with fans. There is no doubt they will really miss her while she’s off screen.”

