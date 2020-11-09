I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie has admitted he’s “skint” and has borrowed money “from mates” ahead of his Welsh castle stint.

Dad-of-five Shane, 56, will be appearing alongside nine other celebs in the new series, which starts on Sunday (November 15).

But the former EastEnders actor admits that coronavirus and lockdown has knocked his finances for six.

What did Shane Richie say about I’m A Celebrity?

Shane admitted that TV bosses had been keen to recruit him for the show for a long time.

“We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one,” he said.

“My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec! We were all really excited.

“We were going to fit it around my other work projects as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto but that all got cancelled in March,” Shane said.

‘Rainy day’ savings gone

The pandemic has affected many businesses and people’s incomes since the first lockdown in March.

And Shane was no different.

He now can’t wait to appear in chilly Wales, if only for the financial boost.

You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.

“Now I am literally skint!” he exclaimed.

“You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.

“Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!

“But what an honour to be asked before lockdown. I am so grateful and I am really looking forward to being around adults again instead of my wife and three children!”

Who else is appearing on I’m A Celebrity?

ITV has now confirmed all 10 contestants for the new series.

Shane is to appear alongside Radio One DJ Jordan North, Corrie’s Beverley Callard, former EastEnder star Jessica Plummer and Olympic hero Mo Farah.

Also shacking up in Gwrych Castle is AJ Pritchard, Vernon Kay, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and broadcast journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

Rounding off the 10 courageous celebs is Paralympian Hollie Arnold.

We can’t wait!

I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! begins on ITV on Sunday November 15 at 9pm.

