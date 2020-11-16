Vernon Kay wells up on I’m A Celeb as wife Tess Daly shares rare pic of stunning daughters

Vernon Kay teared up on I’m A Celeb last night.

His wife Tess Daly has shared a rare family photo with her husband and their two gorgeous girls.

The Strictly host, 51, took to social media to share an extremely rare family snap.

Posing alongside Vernon, 46, and their daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Isobel, 11.

In the black and white snap they’re all smiles as they cosy up to one another.

Addressing her some 543,000 Instagram followers, Tess used the caption to wish her hubby luck on I’m A Celebrity.

Vernon and Tess share two beautiful daughters (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Tess Daly said about Vernon going on I’m A Celebrity?

Vernon is competing along with nine other celebs on this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The star wrote: “GOOD LUCK VERNON.

“After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can’t wait to watch Vern on tonight’s first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!

“We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX.”

Her celeb pals and fans alike rushed to wish her famous husband luck in the jungle.

Tess Daly wished Vernon Kay good luck as he competes on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews)

What have other celebrities said about Vernon going on the show?

Katie Piper wished him luck and Brendan Cole wrote: “Come on Vern.”

Meanwhile former I’m A Celeb queen Scarlett Moffatt penned: “Good luck. He will smash it xx.”

Whereas Anna Friel predicted: “Mine and Gracie’s love to you all and already seeing @vernonkay #winner.”

Many fans commented on what a good looking family they have.

One user gushed: “Jesus christ. The most beautiful faces all in one family xx.”

A second user praised: “You gorgeous bunch. Good luck Vern!”

And a third user complimented: “Such beautiful girls you have. Good luck Vernon.”

Tess and Vernon rarely share photos of their children, and deliberately choose to keep them out of the limelight.

The couple married in 2003, but their marriage was hit with a sexting scandal in 2010 and then again in 2016.



Vernon and Rhian, 34, were exposed as sending flirty texts to one another on both occasions.

Both went on to publicly apologise for their indiscretions.

And in a recent interview with The Mirror, Vernon says that both he and wife Tess have moved on from the issue.

He told the paper: “All that stuff is in the past, we’ve forgotten about that, we’ve moved on. It’s all gone.”

