The I’m A Celebrity line-up for 2020 has finally been confirmed by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and viewers are divided.

This year, the celebrities will be shacking up at the rather chilly Gwrych Castle in Wales.

And they will be battling it out for the new title of King or Queen of the Castle (and they definitely will be a dirty rascal by the end of the series).

Ant and Dec have confirmed the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up (Credit: ITV)

Who are the I’m A Celebrity contestants this year?

There’s a mixed bag – from radio DJs and TV presenters to soap legends and Olympians.

Jordan North

After Roman Kemp did so well in last year’s series, Jordan will surely be looking to repeat the DJ success.

Shane played EastEnders favourite Alfie Moon (Credit: BBC)

Shane Richie

EastEnders legend Shane, 56, played Alfie Moon in some of the show’s most memorable storylines.

Reports claim that I’m A Celeb insiders have “always wanted” Shane to appear on the series.

And now it seems their wish has come true!

Bev has appeared in Corrie for more than 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard

Corrie legend Bev, 63, has played barmaid Liz McDonald in the soap for more than 30 years.

She’ll be hoping for another strong performance from a Corrie actor – last year her co-star Andy Whyment made it to the I’m A Celebrity final.

Jessica could make first appearance after EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessica Plummer

Viewers were on the edge of their seats when Jessica’s character Chantelle Atkins was involved in an emotional and harrowing domestic abuse storyline earlier this year.

Mo is racing to Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mo Farah

One of the UK’s most successful and best-loved athletes, 37-year-old Mo has won four Olympic gold medals.

Who can forget the London 2012 Olympics when he romped home in the 10,000m, which capped Super Saturday?

AJ is packing his bags for Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ Pritchard

Professional dancer AJ, 26, made his name on Strictly Come Dancing, where he made the semi-finals three times.

A source told the Daily Mail: “It was always his aim to do more TV work after leaving Strictly and there’s no bigger challenge than I’m A Celeb.”

Vernon Kay

Vernon is a veteran TV presenter and radio DJ and is a familiar face.

He’s also married to Strictly host Tess Daly.

The 46 year old is reported to have signed a huge deal to appear on the show.

Giovanna Fletcher

Best-selling author and podcast host Giovanna is married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher.

With a huge Instagram following, the 35-year-old mum-of-three is clearly going to be a hit.

Victoria Derbyshire

BBC broadcast journalist Victoria, 52, has been stalwart on TV news for several decades.

After a courageous fight against breast cancer in 2015, her daily talk show was axed by the Beeb earlier this year.

Hollie Arnold

Paralympian javelin thrower Hollie, 26, competed in the Rio Paralympics in 2016, the World Championships in 2017 and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

In Rio, she won Paralympic gold in the F46 javelin.

The line-up has gone down well with viewers, but some are underwhelmed…

I actually know all of the line up 😱 #ImACeleb — Harry 🏳️‍🌈 (@harryxru) November 8, 2020

I’m happy with the I’m a celebrity line up! Can’t wait for it now 😄 — Demi 🙂 (@_bxston) November 8, 2020

The I’m A Celebrity line up is SO disappointing….there are zero celebrities. Whoever picked this bunch really needs to understand what the word celebrity means 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Peach (@travelqueen__) November 8, 2020

I’m a celebrity line up dreadful, surely this was the year everyone was free. Maybe they just didn’t want to a holiday to Rhyl — James Donnelly (@Donnelly_92) November 8, 2020

I’m A Celebrity begins on ITV on Sunday November 15.

