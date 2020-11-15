I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard has admitted she may not return to Coronation Street.

The actress quit the soap last year and was due to leave in an emotional exit earlier this year.

However the pandemic got in the way and Beverley was later left too ill to work.

And now she has admitted that her big planned exit for Liz McDonald may not happen at all.

What did Beverley Callard say about Corrie?

Before joining I’m A Celebrity, she told the Metro: “I think they are maybe planning that [an exit storyline] but at this point in time, I just don’t know.

“I should have been on stage now and then I should have gone straight into panto, which is another reason I said yes to this [I’m A Celebrity].”

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens really, I just don’t know.

Beverley added: “I had two years of work lined up after I left Coronation Street being paranoid and an insecure actor. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens really, I just don’t know.”

However, earlier this year she insisted she would return to the soap to say goodbye to Liz after playing the iconic barmaid for 30 years.

The 63-year-old star said: “Well, the biggest thing was we went to shoot Liz’s big dramatic exit. I’m not going to tell you what it was – but after lockdown I couldn’t go back.

“They did offer me a wheelchair and I said: ‘Absolutely not! A wheelchair and stiletto shoes, no no no.’

“But I will go back maybe the beginning of next year, so they will see a bit more of Liz.

“It’s going to be very dramatic, I believe.”

What was Liz McDonald’s Coronation Street exit?

Corrie viewers were furious at Liz’s exit scenes when she was simply described as having moved to Spain off-screen.

It was only mentioned in passing by her son Steve and ex Leanne.

They were talking about the struggles of dealing with son Oliver’s life-limiting condition.

“I don’t suppose it helps that your mum’s in Spain either,” Leanne said in a scene in August.

Steve replied: “No but I get why she had to get out of here but yeah, one less person to talk to I suppose.”

