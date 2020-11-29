I’m A Celebrity: Ruthie Henshall is evicted and viewers are ‘gutted’

Ruthie Henshall is the second celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2020.

The musical theatre star, 53, admitted it was “brutal” to be in the bottom two during tonight’s show (November 29).

She was up against former Corrie star Beverley Callard, 63.

Ruthie Henshall is evicted from I’m A Celebrity

During her final interview with Ant and Dec, Ruthie described her experience as a “rollercoaster”.

However, the time away from her loved ones really gave her a chance to think.

She explained: “It was definitely brutal, but you have absolutely no control in there.”

Ruthie added: “The rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous. You start thinking about things you haven’t thought about in years. You’re falling from emotional to emotional. But everyone in there was delightful.”

She also revealed her regret on opening up about her relationship with Prince Edward.

The star said: “I’ve never spoken about that before. It was Shane, he kept asking me all these questions.

“I felt like I was just having a chat with a mate and it was only afterwards I thought about the ramifications.

“I could have made some money and sold the story, damn.”

How did viewers react to Ruthie leaving I’m A Celebrity?

Viewers believed it was the right time for Ruthie to leave.

One said: “Glad Ruthie left, it was getting too much for her #imaceleb.”

A second added: “So glad she’s gone bye Ruthie.”

Another commented: “Ruthie was up last week. Not much air time at all since she’s been in pretty obvs she was out. Tomorrow it’ll be Beverley.”

Meanwhile, others were sad to see the star go.

A second said: “I had never heard of Ruthie before, but I’ve actually enjoyed seeing her in the castle and I’m a bit sad that she’s going home, but I just know she’s going to love seeing her daughters again.”

Who was the first contestant to be booted out of camp?

Ruthie’s departure follows shortly after Hollie Arnold MBE left the camp.

The Paralympian, 26, said she was “devastated” to be leaving the Welsh castle during Friday’s episode.

Speaking to Ant and Dec, she said: “I was so nervous – I had a feeling it might be me.

“I am slightly superstitious, when you guys were saying the names. I was thinking, ‘It’s going to be me’.”

