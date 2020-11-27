Hollie Arnold MBE is the first celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2020.

The Paralympian, 26, said she was ‘devastated’ to be leaving the Welsh castle.

She was up against actress Ruthie Henshall, 53, and looked heartbroken when Ant and Dec revealed she’d be the first celeb to go home.

As Hollie went to prepare to leave the castle, one of her fellow campmates could be heard saying: ‘Hollie slow down.”

This along with her brisk walk led to some viewers accusing her of ‘storming out’ of the castle.

One viewer tweeted: “Can’t cope with the way Hollie stormed out the camp there. She deffo thought she was gonna win the full thing #ImACeleb.”

It was Ruthie vs Hollie for the first I’m A Celebrity results (Credit: ITV)

How did reviewers react to Hollie leaving I’m A Celebrity?

While another viewer claimed: Hollie looks absolutely fuming to be kicked out first #ImACeleb.”

Whereas some viewers teased that Hollie was the first celeb to be booted off the show because she initially introduced herself as ‘Holly Arnold MBE’ to her castle mates.

One viewer teased: “She probably left first because she introduced herself as Hollie Arnold MBE #ImACeleb #weneverforget.”

But others accused the show producers of ‘trolling’ the sports star by having her MBE announcement as the first scene in her ‘highlights’ reel.

One viewer argued: “The SHADE of the producers putting the Hollie Arnold MBE clip in her best bits #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

The MBE looked just heartbroken over the I’m A Celebrity results (Credit: ITV)

Many viewers were sad to say goodbye to the sports star

But there were dozens of additional viewers who tweeted their full support for the sportswoman.

In fact, many sad they felt sad to see her go.

One viewer argued: “Broke my heart to see you go Hollie you are brilliant, strong and lovely and you’ll all ways be apart of celebrity get me out of here family wherever you are.”

Another user lamented: “Really sorry to see Hollie go, she’s a lovely person #ImACeleb.”

And a third user claimed: “I am shocked that Hollie Arnold was voted off IAC she has proven herself to be a lady with the heart of a lion.”

Hollie said she’d made friends for life on the show (Credit: ITV)

During her final interview with Ant and Dec, Hollie said she’d wished she’d had longer at the castle.

But that she had a ‘suspicious’ feeling she would be the first celebrity off the series.



She told the hosts: “I was so nervous – I had a feeling it might be me. I am slightly superstitious, when you guys were saying the names. I was thinking, ‘It’s going to be me’.

“But honestly I love everybody in there and I love what their values are and what they mean to me. And I will never ever forget this experience, ever.”

Did the right person go? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.