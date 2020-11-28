Shane Richie made a bold claim indeed on Saturday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former EastEnders actor, 56, says his career was ‘killed’ when he starred in a string of Daz washing powder adverts on the telly.

However, he did get paid £500,000 for just 21 days of work.

Shane, who played Alfie Moon on EastEnders, says he negotiated the lucrative deal with his agent.

But after the comedic ads aired in the 90’s, other work dried up.

Shane Richie says he still doesn’t regret doing the Daz ads (Credit: ITV)

What did Shane Richie say about his famous Daz ads?

He told the campmates: “It killed my career, I was Mr Saturday night… I did the Daz ad and it stopped overnight.”

Before adding that he got turned down from starring in a major blockbuster film on account of the popular ads.

He claimed: “They were looking for a name, a Londoner to play a gangster and on the other side of the door, I heard them go, ‘oh we’ve got that prat from the Daz ads on the other side of that door’.”

Oh yeah! Shane was the Daz man. Forgot about that. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/BK0SbFwkR4 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) November 26, 2020

Jordan North was particularly wowed by the huge figure, and said he’d do almost ‘anything’ for that steep a payday.

However, some viewers mocked Shane over on Twitter by his claims.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers refuse to watch Saturday night special

One viewer teased: “Lol at Shane Ritchie claiming it was the Daz adverts that killed his career #ImACeleb.”

While another shocked viewer shared: “Shane got paid £500k for the Daz adverts!? #ImACeleb #imacelebrity.”

Jordan North couldn’t believe how much Shane Richie got paid by Daz (Credit: ITV)

What did Shane Richie say about Mr Tumble?

But one viewer was impressed, tweeting: “Shane’s story about the early stages of his career from Daz advert through to now is so interesting. He has had a real vibrant life as well as being in #EastEnders #ImACeleb.”

This isn’t the only time Shane has lamented on the highs and lows of his career.

Read more: Viewers left divided over first celeb to leave I’m A Celebrity 2020

Last week he revealed he’d been refused an audition to play a policeman for the Mr Tumble movie.

He told Giovanna Fletcher: “I got turned down this year by Mr Tumble. So, we’re all out of work, my manager rings up and says I’ve put you up for this part, they’re making this movie before they go into lockdown and they want you to play a cheeky copper.

Shane shared his Mr Tumble rejection story last week (Credit: ITV)

“No. Don’t want him. Didn’t even get back to me.”

Meanwhile he previously told The Sun that all of his work gigs got cancelled this year.

And that he was mainly doing I’m A Celeb to pay off his credit card debts.



He said: “And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.

“Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.