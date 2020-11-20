I’m A Celebrity star Ruthie Henshall shocked campmate Shane Richie as she spilled details on her romance with Prince Edward.

During Friday night’s show, Ruthie opened up about being invited to Windsor Castle and meeting The Queen.

The West End star also revealed she met the late Princess Diana when she was married to Prince Charles.

Ruthie Henshall spilled details on her romance with Prince Edward on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

As the camp discussed royals, Shane admitted he once stole a toilet roll from Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Russell Watson confessed to nicking a coat hanger from Windsor Castle.

Later, Shane was in the sleeping quarters and Ruthie walked past.

Shane asked Ruthie questions about the royals (Credit: ITV)

What did Ruthie Henshall say on I’m A Celebrity?

She said to him: “You performed in Buckingham Palace, you sang in the gardens, I [bleep] in the bedrooms.”

Shane said: “I want to talk to you about that. You want to talk about it?”

As she sat down in Shane’s hammock, she said of Prince Edward: “Lovely bloke. And I genuinely fell in love with him.”

After Ruthie explained how she met Prince Edward, Shane asked: “So when did you think, ‘we’re going to do jiggy boom boom?’

Shane looked shocked (Credit: ITV)

“‘I’m going to be new queen of England.'”

Ruthie said: “No. He invited me to Windsor for the weekend as we’re walking I’m seeing a table outside and there’s people sitting round it and I’m thinking that looks like the Queen.

“I remembered my dad had said to me that if you ever meet the Queen he said you curtsy and call her ma’am.

“I grab her hand like this (handshake), forget all about the curtsy and I’m like really really pleased to meet you, really pleased to meet you.”

Ruthie dated Prince Edward in the 90s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ruthie say about Princess Diana?

Shane asked: “Did you know Diana much?”

Ruthie said: “I met her a couple of times and one of my favourite times was we were at Balmoral, there was Diana, The Queen, Margaret, the Queen Mother, Charles, Edward, myself.

“She was lovely. I don’t remember an awful lot because Charles gave me my first martini.”

She added: “Margaret she goes ‘yes, yes, oh sing us a song from that show you’re in’ and I was in Les Mis at the time.

“So I sang I Dreamed A Dream and I must have changed key three times because I was so [bleep] on martinis.”

