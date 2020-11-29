I’m A Celebrity favourite Vernon Kay left viewers emotional as he opened up on the romantic moment he proposed to his wife Tess Daly.

The 46-year-old presenter popped the question to the Strictly Come Dancing host on Christmas Day.

Speaking to his I’m A Celeb campmates on Saturday’s show (November 28), Vernon recalled the sweet moment Tess found her engagement ring underneath the Christmas tree.

Vernon Kay opened up on his engagement to Tess Daly on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: What did Vernon Kay say?

Vernon said: “I think it was when I proposed to Tess. On Christmas Day it was, it was the last present under the tree.

“While she was so consumed by the ring, I was on one knee. She was like that [pulls shocked face]. It was awesome.”

Speaking in the Telegraph, he added: “When she opened it up, her face just lit up.”

Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003, and have since welcomed daughters Phoebe and Amber.

The I’m A Celeb star proposed to his wife on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Fans were left stunned by Vernon’s romantic gesture.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I’m sorry but where do I find my own Vernon Kay? I want a guy to propose to me like he proposed to Tess it’s so cute.”

Another said: “Omg Vernon proposed on Christmas Day.”

A third tweeted: “It was so nice to see the celebs open up to each other tonight. I really wish they had put this on the main show. Vernon and Victoria’s story was so so lovely. Tess must be watching over at #Strictly HQ right now feeling so overwhelmed.”

the way vernon proposed to tess 🥺🥺 #ImACeleb — riona | (@cursedcv) November 28, 2020

Tess, 51, has been busy supporting Vernon since he entered the castle earlier this month.

Last week, the Strictly host shared a clip of her husband waving on Instagram and revealed his secret signal for her.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Loved Vernon waving hello to Phoebe & Amber tonight! So sweet they loved it!”

Meanwhile, Vernon was recently left teary after fellow campmate Beverley Callard treated him to a luxury spa surprise.

Vernon spoke about his proposal during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

The former Coronation Street actress won the gift during the show’s Castle Coin Challenge.

After taking part in a gruesome task, Beverley chose Vernon to experience the luxury spa at Gwrych.

Vernon, thankful for the break from the strains of camp life, said: “This is heaven, Bev, you’re an absolute beauty.”

Giovanna Fletcher chose athlete Hollie Arnold, while Jessica Plummer picked Giovanna and Ruthie Henshall nominated singer Russell Watson.

