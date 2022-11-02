I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner: Is the Hollyoaks actor single? Who is his famous ex-girlfriend?

I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner is swapping the safe confines of the Hollyoaks set for the Australian jungle.

But has the actor got what he takes to be crowned King of the Jungle?

Read on for all we know about the Hollyoaks hunk…

I’m A Celebrity hopeful Owen Warner found fame on Hollyoaks (Credit: ITV)

Who is I’m a Celebrity star Owen Warner?

I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner is an English actor best known for the role of Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

Fans of the show were so impressed with his arrival in Chester that they named him Best Soap Newcomer in the Digital Spy Reader Awards of 2018.

Where is Owen Warner from?

Owen was born in Leicester, Leicestershire and attended Gartree High School before going on to study performing arts at SMB College Group’s Melton Campus.

He graduated in July 2017 and further studied acting at the Actors Workshop Nottingham.

Owen joined the Channel 4 soap in 2018.

How old is Owen Warner? What age is he?

Owen was born on June 8 1999. This makes him 23 years old.

Does Owen Warner have a brother?

Owen has not one but two brothers.

They’re older than him and called Jake and Louis.

Jake is a busker and Louis is a model.

Owen Warner is single going into the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity on Owen Warner

Owen Warner is entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle a single man – but he doesn’t want it to stay that way.

He told ITV: “I don’t have a partner, I am always looking for love!”

As he walked through arrivals at Brisbane Airport, he reiterated the same sentiment.

Owen said he was “single and looking for love”.

Another star of the 2022 series is also single and ready to mingle.

And A Place In The Sun star Scarlette Douglas has suggested that Owen is just her type…

Owen also revealed why he signed up for the show.

He revealed: “It will be nice for viewers to get to know me rather than the character I play.

“People are so used to seeing me recite lines that have been written for me, and most of them are not what I would say myself.”

However, there are things that he is scared of – although he loves camping “if the weather is nice”.

“I am scared of all sorts to be fair. Snakes aren’t a bit of me! I don’t know why I have come to Australia! Snakes and spiders everywhere aren’t they?” he joked to The Sun at the airport.

Owen Warner’s secret plot to win?

Malique Thompson-Dwyer – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2018 – has claimed that Owen has a secret plot to earn votes from the public.

And that’ll include stripping off to show off his six-pack.

He told The Sun: “Owen knows exactly what he’s doing in that jungle. He’s smart and funny, he’ll go in and suss it all out. He gets on with everyone and is really easy going, everyone is going to love him in camp.

“And he knows what he’s got to do in the shower. He’s going to spend most of his time in there showing off his body. He’ll be washing his chest all day long, to help with those votes,” he claimed.

Malique – who recently became a dad for the second time – said he’s got the backing of his Hollyoaks pals, too, while in the jungle.

“He’s a really popular member of the Hollyoaks cast and could well win the whole thing. We’re all going to be cheering him on and maybe voting for him to do a few of the tasks,” he quipped.

Is Owen Warner single?

He is.

And, as he’s said, he’s more than ready to mingle!

Owen previously had a romance with Hollyoaks coo-star Stephanie Davis (Credit: Splash News)

Does Owen Warner have a girlfriend?

Not currently, but he has had a string of high-profile romances.

Perhaps his most headline-grabbing relationship was with his Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis.

Stephanie met Owen when she returned to Hollyoaks as Sinead O’Connor and it didn’t take long for them to strike up a romance.

Things got serious between the pair pretty quickly after they got together in 2018.

In fact, Owen even sparked engagement rumours when he called her his “wife”.

However, it wasn’t to be and, in 2019, just nine months after getting together, the pair went their separate ways.

The “full-on” nature of the romance proved too much and reportedly led to their split.

An insider claimed to The Sun at the time: “Stephanie and Owen have decided to split after weeks of trying to work through their differences. They decided to end it today and Steph is insisting there’s no going back.

“She couldn’t be more devastated as she saw a real future with Owen, particularly as he’s been a father figure to Caben [her son].

“Steph is absolutely heartbroken and devastated it’s over – she wanted to be with Owen forever and now all of a sudden she’s mourning the loss of him in her and Caben’s lives.”

He moved on and was later linked to Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, make-up artist Lana Jenkins and Camilla Ainsworth from The Apprentice.

Does Owen Warner have a kid?

Owen doesn’t have any children.

However, during his relationship with Stephanie Davis, her little boy Caben had started to call him “Daddy”.

A few months into their relationship, the brunette beauty thanked Owen for being the “most amazing daddy” to her little boy on Father’s Day.

She shared a selection of videos and pictures of Owen and Caben together and wrote a message from the tot on Instagram.

“Thank you Owen for being the most amazing daddy, for loving me unconditionally, for being my best bud and for all the fun we have together and all you do for me.

“My mummy once wished for me to have the most amazing daddy who would love me and care for me, and now I have one, the best one in the whole world.

“I’m so lucky to have you and everything you do for me! Love Caben ps, Mummy is the happiest mummy in the world.”

Romeo – seen here with Lily – will be written out while Owen’s in the jungle (Credit: Channel 4)

What character does Owen Warner play in Hollyoaks?

Owen plays Romeo Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap – the long-lost son of James, who arrived alongside his mum Donna-Marie, played by Lucy-Jo Hudson.

His storylines on the show have included building a relationship with his father and has seen the introduction of the character’s sister Juliet Nightingale.

Addressing his soap storyline during his jungle stint, Owen revealed: “My character has been written out whilst I take part in the programme.

“He has gone to Spain for a little bit,” he added.

What else has actor Owen Warner been in?

Owen made his acting debut as Trev in the short film Beverley in 2015.

In July 2018, he appeared as Raver in the short film 20th Century Tribe.

He also made guest appearances on I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp while his pal Malique Thompson-Dwyer was taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

Owen has also been on Eating With My Ex.

I’m A Celebrity stars Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

