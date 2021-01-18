Hollyoaks star Owen Warner is reportedly dating Camilla Ainsworth – just weeks after splitting from his girlfriend.

The 21-year-old actor is believed to have moved on with The Apprentice star, 23, after meeting online.

While Owen is best known for playing Romeo Quinn in the Channel 4 soap, Camilla starred in the 2018 series of the BBC show.

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner is reportedly dating Camilla Ainsworth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Owen Warner meet Camilla?

According to The Sun, the pair recently hit it off online.

A source revealed: “They’ve been seeing each other for a few weeks now after meeting online.

“It’s early days but they both seem head over heels.”

The rumoured couple have also left flirty comments on each other’s social media photos.

Camilla appeared on The Apprentice in 2018 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Owen posted a string of love heart emojis on one of Camilla’s shots.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman labelled Owen her “hubs” in another.

Who has the Hollyoaks actor dated?

Owen’s most recent romance before Camilla was with ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins.

However, it’s reported the former couple recently split.

Owen previously dated Stephanie Davis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, the actor dated Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis for nine months.

At the time of their split, the actress was said to be “heartbroken” as Owen was a “father figure” to her son Caben.

The tot’s father is her ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell.

A source at the time told The Sun: “Stephanie and Owen have decided to split after weeks of trying to work through their differences.

Owen as Romeo Quinn in Hollyoaks (Credit: E4)

“They decided to end it and Steph is insisting there’s no going back.”

In addition, they said: “She couldn’t be more devastated as she saw a real future with Owen, particularly as he’s been a father figure to son Caben.”

The former couple met when Stephanie returned to Hollyoaks as Sinead O’Connor.

