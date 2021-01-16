Former Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson has broken the news that would love to return to the ITV soap one day.

The Hollyoaks star found fame on the cobbles in the 1990s playing hairdresser Candice Stowe.

She appeared in the role for six years.

Nikki Sanderson played Candice Stowe in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Nikki reveals news she’d return to Coronation Street

She currently plays Maxine Minniver in the Channel 4 soap but has refused to rule out a comeback to the show that made her famous.

Never say never. I’m so happy at Hollyoaks, so I’ll be there for the foreseeable. But never say never.

The actress left Corrie when she was 21 – but she has admitted the cobbles will always have a place in her heart.

Quizzed by a follower on Instagram whether she’d go back, the 36-year-old actress said: “Never say never.”

Read more: Will the soaps be forced to stop filming again?

She added: “I’m so happy at Hollyoaks, so I’ll be there for the foreseeable.

“But never say never.”

Callum Kerr has tested positive for COVID (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks hit by coronavirus outbreak

The Channel 4 soap was hit by a coronavirus outbreak earlier this week.

Actor Callum Kerr tested positive and revealed he had only been at work or food shops.

He posted on Instagram: “Caught the virus despite only visiting work and food stores.

Read more: Hollyoaks newcomer Denise Welch teases fans as she poses on soap set

“Tested positive Tuesday and again since to confirm. That’s life. See ya in another eight days world. #staysafe.”

He later insisted he was okay and that he only had mild symptoms.

However, a spokesman for the soap told The Sun that its safety protocols had worked and filming would continue.

They said: “The Hollyoaks production team are working tirelessly to ensure protocols are followed to ensure the safety of cast and crew, which is paramount.

“Filming continues with robust protocols in place in line with Government guidelines.”

Nikki also praised the soap’s handling of the pandemic on Instagram.

She says Channel 4 bosses have been great to the cast during the pandemic.

She said: “At Hollyoaks they email us all the time, reminding us they’re there and checking in on us.

“That’s hugely helpful.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!