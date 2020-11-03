Hollyoaks newcomer Denise Welch teases fans as she poses on soap set

Denise Welch has thrilled Hollyoaks fans after sharing a snap of herself on set.

The 62-year-old actress teased viewers as she arrived on the soap set for her first day of filming on Tuesday (November 3).

Denise is set to play Trish Minniver, Nikki Sanderson’s on-screen mum.

What did Denise Welch say?

Documenting her first day, Denise posted a fun shot of herself holding the iconic ‘Welcome to Hollyoaks’ sign.

She captioned the post: “My first day at new school!!! @Hollyoaks.”

Fans were delighted to finally see the Loose Women star on set, with one commenting: “Good luck Denise , can’t wait to see you in Hollyoaks.”

A second added: “Can’t wait to see you on screen.”

Hollyoaks newbie Denise Welch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Amazing, hope you have a great 1st day.”

Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Amazing!!! Enjoy!!!”

Who will Denise Welch play on Hollyoaks?

Denise will star alongside soap favourite and former Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson.

Her character arrives in Hollyoaks under the dark shadow of boyfriend, Brad, who immediately takes a shine to Nikki’s character Maxine.

The actress will play Trish Minniver on Hollyoaks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actress explained: “I’m going to be playing my lovely Nikki Sanderson’s mum, Trish, who is a dance teacher with a slightly dark side.”

Denise added: “I’m looking forward to working with some old friends and making new ones.

“The character of Trish Minniver is an actor’s dream and I can’t wait to introduce her to you.”

What else has Denise been up to?

Denise previously vowed to take a breather from social media in September.

It came after she was trolled for sharing her opinion on the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on This Morning.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the star compared 2020 and the latest lockdown to a Stephen King horror movie.

