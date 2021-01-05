Last night (Monday, January 5) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would be going into a third lockdown due to the coronavirus. But will the soaps be forced to stop filming again?

The lockdown is set to be in place until at least February 15 2021.

Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks were forced to bring production to a stop in 2020 during the first UK lockdown.

It seems like soaps can continue filming (Credit: ITV)

But will they have to stop again as England enters another lockdown?

Will the soaps be forced to stop filming again?

Currently it looks like soaps may be able to carry on filming.

Oliver Dowden, the secretary of State for digital, culture, media and sport, clarified that production on film and TV shows will be able to continue as normal, as long as they’re still carrying out COVID-safety procedures.

Soaps have been following safety guidelines (Credit: BBC)

He tweeted: For the arts and creative sectors this means, you should work from home unless you can’t – exemptions include training and rehearsal of performances, recording studios and film and TV production.”

For the arts/creative sectors this means You should work from home unless you can’t – exemptions include for training and rehearsal of performances, recording studios and film & TV production Outdoor heritage sites and gardens can stay open for exercise — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) January 4, 2021

Whilst this means, BBC, ITV and Channel 4 are still able to continue production, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they will.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to the soaps for confirmation on whether they’ll continue to film in lockdown.

What can soap fans look forward to?

Whilst England has been put into another lockdown, there is still plenty to look forward to in the soaps.

Emmerdale has recently seen new character Charles make his way to the village. Meanwhile Harriet has been struggling with the guilt of DI Malone’s death.

Ray is causing problems for cobbles residents (Credit: ITV)

In Coronation Street, residents are currently fighting against Ray to stop him from building a new development. However this week he began to evict residents from their properties.

And in EastEnders, Ian has no idea Sharon knows about his part in Dennis’s death.

