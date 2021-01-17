Hollyoaks star Denise Welch has teased a “dark twist” as he she joins the Channel 4 soap.

The former Coronation Street and EastEnders star will play Maxine Minniver’s mum Trish.

She will arrive next week after going looking for her boyfriend Brad, who she finds flirting with Maxine.

And it will soon become clear that this isn’t a typical mother and daughter relationship.

Denise Welch joins Hollyoaks as dance teacher Trish (Credit: Lime Pictures)

What did Denise Welch say about her Hollyoaks role?

Speaking to Inside Soap, Denise teased: “Maxine is ultimately pleased to see Trish, I think all little girls want their mum, no matter how strained the relationship has been.

“So she is glad that Trish – who insists on being called Trish and not mum – is back in her life. But while there is a very camp, funny element to the storyline, it will become much darker…”

She added: “Brad and Trish are clearly quite narcissistic. We all know that Hollyoaks excels with issue-led storylines, and where this one is going is what drew me in.”

She will play Trish in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Denise added: “Maxine was always trying to please her mum when she was younger, yet Trish put her at the back of the class, and that’s a metaphor for their relationship. There’s a lot of passive-aggressive behaviour running through it.”

We all know that Hollyoaks excels with issue-led storylines, and where this one is going is what drew me in.

She added that as an actor it’s “a lot of fun” to film.

Denise Welch has joined the cast of Hollyoaks (Credit: Splash)

Denise began filming in November

Documenting her first day on set, Denise posted a fun shot of herself holding the iconic Welcome to Hollyoaks sign.

She captioned the post: “My first day at new school!!! @Hollyoaks.”

Fans are delighted to see the Loose Women star on set, with one saying: “Good luck Denise, can’t wait to see you in Hollyoaks.”

A second added: “Can’t wait to see you on screen.”

Another wrote: “Amazing, hope you have a great 1st day.”

Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Amazing!!! Enjoy!!!”

Who will Denise play on Hollyoaks?

Denise will star alongside soap favourite and former Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson.

Her character arrives in Hollyoaks under the dark shadow of boyfriend, Brad, who immediately takes a shine to Nikki’s character Maxine.

The actress explained: “I’m going to be playing my lovely Nikki Sanderson’s mum, Trish, who is a dance teacher with a slightly dark side.”

Denise added: “I’m looking forward to working with some old friends and making new ones.

“The character of Trish Minniver is an actor’s dream and I can’t wait to introduce her to you.”

