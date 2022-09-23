I’m A Celebrity star announces birth of second baby and shares sweet pic

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer has announced the arrival of his second child.

Malique, who plays Prince McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, announced today (Friday, September 23) that his newborn daughter has arrived.

Malique Thompson-Dwyer welcomes second child

Sharing an adorable photo of his baby, he wrote: “22-09-22 Milan Thompson-Dwyer was born.”

His friends and Hollyoaks co-stars rushed to the comments to congratulate him on the new arrival.

Chelsee Healy, who plays Prince’s mother Goldie McQueen, wrote: “Oh my God so perfect. Congratulations to all and well done mummy.”

EastEnders and Hollyoaks star Richard Blackwood commented: “Congratulations my brother, she’s beautiful.”

Romeo Nightingale star Owen Warner said: “One day old and she’s still got a better trim than you. She’s beautiful bro.”

Around seven weeks ago Malique announced that his girlfriend, whose identity is unknown, was pregnant.

He shared a photo of her sitting on his lap as he cradled her baby bump.

Malique said: “Ain’t no one ever loved me like you love me, that’s why I’ve got you for life. You’re gonna be the best mum.”

The actor is also a father to his five-year-old daughter Alexis.

Hollyoaks star Malique welcomed his second child (Credit: ITV)

Malique Thompson-Dwyer on I’m A Celebrity

Malique made his first appearance in Hollyoaks back in 2016.

His character Prince left the village in 2019 shortly after the death of his wife Lily McQueen.

Prince returned to Hollyoaks last year with his fiancée Olivia.

In 2020 Malique appeared in the eighteenth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

He was in the jungle alongside fellow celebs including Harry Redknapp, Sair Khan, Rita Simons and Anne Hegerty.

However he finished the show in 10th place leaving on day 15.

In 2020 he appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

