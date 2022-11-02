I’m A Celebrity: Is Scarlette Douglas married? What’s her net worth? Who is her famous brother?

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas is used to visiting far-flung destinations, but perhaps none have been quite as rugged as the Australian jungle where she’s hoping to spend the next three weeks.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter is one of the stars on the ITV line-up this year.

And, arriving Down Under at Brisbane Airport, she hinted she was single and very ready to mingle.

So could the 2022 series give us an endearing love story? We sure hope so!

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas has admitted she’s ‘super competitive (Credit: Splash News)

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas?

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette is a television presenter, singer, dancer and property expert.

She was born Charlotte Patricia Louise Douglas but goes by the stage name Scarlette Douglas.

Where is Scarlette Douglas from?

She was born in Enfield, London.

How old is Scarlette Douglas?

She was born on March 17, 1987.

This makes her 35 years old.

Scarlette split from her boyfriend Lyndrik Xela ahead of the series (Credit: Splash News)

Is I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas married?

Scarlette isn’t married, no.

She was with musician boyfriend Lyndrik Xela for two years, with her rep confirming they had split before she flew to Australia.

If he looks familiar, that’s because he was once a contestant on The Voice UK.

A source told The Sun: “They split quietly earlier this year – it was difficult with her schedule and his career.

“She was upset when it first happened, but she is doing okay now and is looking forward to her I’m A Celeb journey.”

The couple first met more than a decade ago when they were starred alongside each other in West End show Thriller Live.

However, Scarlette had previously admitted it was “tricky” to balance her work schedule and home life.

She said: “The hardest part, well there are a few things that are a bit tricky. I’ve done this show primarily being single and I’ve got a partner now.”

Is Scarlette Douglas looking for a new boyfriend?

Now she’s quit A Place In The Sun (more on that later), she’s revealed she might just be looking for love in the jungle.

When asked by The Sun if a jungle romance was on the cards, she said “potentially, yes”.

She then appeared to hint she has her eye on Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner.

When the muscly actor landed in Oz, he said he was single and “looking for love”.

Scarlette said: “I just like a good, honest, trustworthy man. I do hear there might be someone in the jungle that has got a good set of muscles on him so I would like to see a muscly guy yeah. See if there is a Tarzan out there.”

Scarlette was on A Place In The Sun for seven years (Credit: Channel 4)

Which movies and TV shows has Scarlette Douglas appeared in?

Scarlette is probably best known for her presenting duties on Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun.

She quit the series back in August to focus on a new property series, Worst House on the Street.

Scarlette started her career in musical theatre.

She’s appeared in Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors and I Can’t Sing!.

Scarlette also worked as a backing dancer on Thriller Live and at the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2015, she landed her role on A Place In The Sun.

However, towards the end of her seven-year run she admitted that the schedule got too much.

“When I looked at my diary for this year and at the end of last year, I had a bit of a burnout, I had a bit of a meltdown,” she admitted.

Scarlette then added: “I thought, I don’t know how I’m going to do this. But by the grace of God and a lot of vitamins and a lot of water, it is kind of getting me through.”

She announced her departure from the series over the summer – but expects to still be on screen on the show’s repeats.

Scarlette and brother Stuart front a couple of property shows together (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Scarlette Douglas’ brother?

Scarlette has two older brothers – Stuart and Andrew.

Stuart is a retired professional footballer who played for Luton Town – and he can regularly be seen on screen alongside Scarlette.

The siblings present Flipping Fast alongside George Clarke.

And they also present Channel 4’s Worse House on the Street together.

‘Super competitive’ Scarlette Douglas on I’m A Celebrity

Scarlette sounds like the one to beat.

She told The Sun she’s “super competitive”.

Scarlette said: “I am super competitive. I have got two brothers and they are both older so I have always had to compete for the limelight and being the only girl.

“I am really looking forward to getting stuck in with whatever it is I might have to get stuck in with. You have got to be in it to win it, but I think it is more the experience, making new friends, new family and just enjoying something that not many people really get the chance to do.

However, she did admit she is “more of a glamper” so sleeping in the jungle campsite could prove problematic.

Scarlette is used to visiting far-flung places, but how will she cope in the jungle? (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Scarlette Douglas worth?

Reports estimate that Scarlette’s wealth could stretch as high as £4.5 million.

And it could well be believed given her savvy business brain.

Back in 2015, she made a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” appearance in an advert for deodorant brand Sure.

She was paid £500 for the one day of filming, and then she was told she’d get another £3k if the ad was broadcast.

However, Sure initially decided not to show it at all.

Six months later, the company changed its mind – and her agent negotiated a fee of £14,000.

“Then, another six months later, it wanted to run it again and my agent negotiated another £30,000,” she said.

Scarlette’s fee for the ad eventually came to almost £45,000 – and she used the money for a deposit on a house.

That same year, she also signed up for A Place In The Sun, and said her earnings that year topped £100k.

Is Scarlette Douglas on Instagram?

She is indeed.

You can follow her @missscardoug.

