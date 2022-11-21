I’m A Celebrity odds have predicted the next campmate to be sent home from the jungle.

Last night (November 20) saw Channel 4 presenter Scarlette Douglas become the second celeb to get eliminated from the ITV show.

And tonight, Geordie duo Ant and Dec will once again go back into the Aussie jungle to tell another star that their time on the show is over.

Another celeb will be booted from the camp and bookies reckon they know who (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds for the next star to leave the jungle

According to MyBettingSites, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver could be the third star out of the jungle with odds placed at 11/10.

The soap star is loved by millions for her role as Eileen Grimshaw on the ITV show.

Shortly behind Sue is comedian Babatunde Aleshe, with odds of 3/1.

Controversial campmate and MP Matt Hancock has odds of 5/1 to be the next star out.

However, at the other end is Owen Warner with odds placed at 80/1 on him being next.

Also at the other end is the legendary Lioness Jill Scott, with odds of 80/1 too.

Meanwhile, Boy George‘s odds are placed at 9/1 and Seann Walsh is at 12/1 to be the next star celeb eliminated.

Sue is being tipped as the next celeb to leave the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Who could win I’m A Celebrity, according to odds?

Elsewhere, MyBettingSites also revealed the current favourite to win the series.

Hollyoaks hunk Owen has taken the top spot, with the odds placed at 10/11.

Footballer Jill is a close second with odds 15/8.

Meanwhile, Matt has odds of 10/1 to be crowned King of the Jungle.

At the other end are Babatunde and Sue with both of them having odds of 150/1 to win the show.

Mike Tindall is also a likely star to win the show, with odds placed at 9/1.

Owen is being tipped to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver on I’m A Celeb

Sue has divided fans with her appearance Down Under, with some people recently criticising the actress for “moaning” in the jungle.

However, others have enjoyed watching the Coronation Street actress on the programme.

During last night’s episode (November 20), Sue broke down in tears after making a heartbreaking confession in the Bush Telegraph.

She then went into the RV where she currently sleeps alongside Mike, for some space and let everything out – in which the rugby star soon came in and comforted her.

Sue’s husband has come to the soap star’s defence (Credit: ITV)

Sue’s husband speaks out about his wife

Elsewhere, Sue’s husband, Brian Owen, recently spoke out about her behaviour in camp.

Speaking about how Sue has been with former health secretary Matt, Brian told the Mirror: “She has not been too nasty with him, she has been professional and doesn’t want to cause a ruckus between all the people in the camp.

“You are seeing the Sue we know. She thinks before she speaks. The first couple of days I thought she was quiet, getting the cut of everybody.

“Sue as we know her, she doesn’t dive in like Eileen would as a gobby northern woman. Sue sat back and listened and sussed out everyone really.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9:15pm.

So what do you think of this story? Do you want Sue to go next? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.