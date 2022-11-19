Husband of I’m A Celeb star Sue Cleaver breaks silence on her behaviour towards Matt Hancock

The husband of I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has praised his wife for her ‘professionalism’ towards MP Matt Hancock.

The Coronation Street actress has largely kept her thoughts on the former Health Secretary to herself. But some viewers spotted her ‘rolling her eyes’ when Matt entered camp earlier this month.

And now, her husband Brian Owen has spoken out about his wife’s behaviour.

Brian told the Mirror: “She has not been too nasty with him, she has been professional and doesn’t want to cause a ruckus between all the people in the camp.

“You are seeing the Sue we know. She thinks before she speaks. The first couple of days I thought she was quiet, getting the cut of everybody.

“Sue as we know her, she doesn’t dive in like Eileen would as a gobby northern woman. Sue sat back and listened and sussed out everyone really.”

Matt was a controversial addition to the camp after the way he dealt with the Covid pandemic caused public anger.

But viewers seemed to have warmed to him, to a point. And while public opinion may be changing, tensions within the camp seem to be rising.

Boy George irked by Matt

Other campmates are becoming irked by Hancock’s behaviour, with Boy George, 61, saying he finds him ‘hard to warm to’.

His agitation seems to have been rising over recent days.

On Monday’s episode, he made a comment that surprisingly saw the public take Matt’s side.

The campmates were preparing dinner, when new camp leader Hancock started to delegate tasks.

Assigning duties, he nonchalantly pondered whether the potatoes needed to be dealt with.

Matt, 44, said: “Do you think washer-uppers could clean those potatoes? Because those potatoes are quite dirty.”

But Karma Chameleon singer Boy George was left fuming with the comments. Speaking to Seann Walsh, he slammed the politician for letting the power go to his head.

I’m A Celeb potato drama

He complained: “He’s kicking off, he’s enjoying his power.”

Mimicking the camp leader, he said: “‘Clean the potatoes’… you [bleep]ing clean them!”

Later on in the Bush Telegraph, he mocked Hancock, who was involved in a public cheating scandal last year.

“Matt was seen getting a little bit feisty earlier on when we were about to cook the meal,” the 80s icon fumed.

“The bag came down and there were some potatoes. And Matt started telling everyone he wanted them washed.

“I was like: ‘Oh, she’s loving this bit of power.'”

He later added: “Food divides people, it really does.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight, Saturday November 19, on ITV at 9.10pm.

