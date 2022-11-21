Mike Tindall comforted Sue Cleaver on I’m A Celebrity last night and fans have issued a clear demand over his behaviour.

During Sunday night’s episode (November 20), Coronation Street star Sue broke down in tears leaving many fans to take to Twitter after Mike comforted her.

Sue Cleaver broke down in tears during last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall and Sue Cleaver on I’m A Celebrity

The actress, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap for decades, made a heartbreaking confession in the Bush Telegraph.

She said: “I’m just feeling a little bit low. I’m homesick, I’m tired. I’ve hit a wall.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Sue then went into the RV where she currently sleeps alongside Mike, for some space and let everything out away out of sight of her fellow campmates.

Mike, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, noticed that Sue wasn’t herself and went inside to give her a hug.

Rugby star Mike Tindall vowed to look after Sue Cleaver in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Mike in the jungle

Confiding in Mike, she explained: “I’m just having a moment, that’s all. Just one of those mornings, I don’t want to do a Trial, I don’t want to do a challenge, I don’t want to eat the [bleep].”

She then joked: “I don’t want to sleep with you.”

Mike replied: “Agh, I get that. Just think how Zara feels.”

I think a Mike Tindall hug would solve all my problems.

Mike, in the Bush Telegraph, said of Sue: “She’s tough inside, she just had a little moment today. Hey, everyone, in this environment, completely expected.”

He told Sue: “I’ll look after you. I just didn’t think it was that traumatic seeing me in my pants…”

With a smile on her face, Sue then joked: “It’s [bleep] traumatic.”

The Rugby star hugged Sue and fans on Twitter wanted one too! (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘wish’ they could have a hug from Mike

Fans watching at home soon took to Twitter to share how they are just as keen for a ‘Mike hug’ from the rugby star himself.

One said: “I think a Mike Tindall hug would solve all my problems.”

Another fan penned: “Mike gives the best hugs! I need a Mike hug!”

“Wish someone would cuddle me the way Mike cuddles Sue. That bear hug looked soooo inviting,” a third smitten fan commented.

In addition, another wrote: “I need a Mike Tindall hug.”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “Every time I see Mike Tindall hug a fellow campmate I get so jealous.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Scarlette Douglas breaks down in tears as she’s voted out

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 21) at 9:15pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

So what do you think of this story? Do you want a Mike Tindall hug?! You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.