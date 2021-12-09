I’m A Celebrity: Naughty Boy reveals incredible weight loss after castle stint

I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy has revealed his incredible weight loss following his stint on the show.

The DJ became the fourth celebrity to leave Gwrych Castle last night (December 8).

Naughty Boy appeared on Lorraine on Thursday to discuss being out of the castle and his time on the programme.

Naughty Boy appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

What did Naughty Boy say about his I’m A Celebrity weight loss?

The star told Lorraine Kelly: “Lorraine, breaking news, so when I went in there I was 94kg.

“I got weighed yesterday, I’m 84.9kg now.”

Lorraine said: “Wow, now that’s quite a lot. No wonder your trousers kept falling down!”

Naughty Boy lost weight in the castle (Credit: ITV)

Naughty Boy replied: “Oh they still are!”

Earlier in the series, I’m A Celebrity viewers had expressed their frustration at seeing Naughty Boy constantly pulling up his trousers.

One person had said on Twitter: “Did Naughty Boy order trousers 12 sizes too big? Keep seeing his crack.”

Another tweeted: “Someone get this kid a belt… his pants are falling.”

Naughty Boy called his I’m A Celebrity experience a “blessing in disguise” (Credit: ITV)

Later, his family spoke out about his weight loss on his Twitter account.

A tweet read: “Okay @imacelebrity please give our guy smaller trousers.

“Poor guy has lost so much weight.”

Meanwhile, on Lorraine today, Naughty Boy admitted he had no regrets doing the show and called it a “blessing in disguise”.

Naughty Boy left the castle last night (Credit: ITV)

At the start of the series, Naughty Boy threatened to quit after struggling in The Clink before moving to main camp.

He told Lorraine: “I’m glad I made it to the castle otherwise I would have had regrets because that whole experience shaped me and shaped my journey.

“I think I had the experience I was supposed to have with the trials and the people that I met. Friends for life, Arlene, David.

“It was a blessing in disguise.”

