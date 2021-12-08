Naughty Boy has ‘hidden agenda ahead of I’m A Celebrity final,’ claims body language expert

Naughty Boy may have a ‘hidden agenda’ ahead of I’m A Celebrity’s final, according to a top body language expert.
Former police officer and psychologist Darren Stanton has been dubbed the ‘human lie detector’.
And he thinks Naughty Boy might not be all that he seems.
What does Naughty Boy’s body language tell us?
Darren used his expertise to uncover the truth about thousands of suspects as a Derbyshire police officer.
He has appeared on show’s like The One Show and This Morning.
He could try to be quite mischievous in the coming days
And now he’s joined forces with Betfair Casino to reveal what some of the I’m A Celebrity campmates’ body language says about them.
But of all the I’m A Celebrity contestants, it’s Naughty Boy’s body language that rings alarm bells.
Darren says: “Following his recent clash with David Ginola over who should do the trial, Naughty Boy is going to be one to watch.
“He potentially has a hidden agenda as the show nears the final.
“He could try to be quite mischievous in the coming days.”
Naughty Boy has been at the centre of a number of arguments with several of the other campmates.
He fell out with Kadeena Cox and has also rowed with frontrunner Frankie Bridge and soap star Danny Miller.
What about the other campmates?
Darren has analysed a few of Naughty’s fellow contestants too.
He thinks David Ginola is the ‘most genuine’.
“Ginola has built strong connections in camp, especially with Danny, and it’s clear everybody has respect for him.
“When Ginola couldn’t get his letter from home, he was still supportive of the others and his emotions were the most genuine.
“I did not see any signs of anger or contempt.
“At this stage, Ginola is a favourite of mine to win and he has what it takes to be crowned king of the castle.”
Darren also says Simon Gregson’s ‘camp joker’ persona is helping keep spirits up.
“One thing that is becoming clear as celebrities are leaving camp is that most people in the team are supportive of each other.
“When morale is low, the campmates step up to reassure those that are feeling down.
“As a celebrity leaves each night, it’s having a huge impact on everyone in camp and this is where you’ve seen Simon Gregson emerge as the camp joker.
“Taking it upon himself to boost spirits, Simon uses humour a lot to help reassure others.”
