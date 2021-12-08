I’m A Celebrity fans divided as Naughty Boy is voted out

Fans of I’m A Celebrity were left divided as Naughty Boy became the fourth celebrity to leave the castle.

Ant and Dec revealed the news to the campmates after an action-packed show in which Naughty had clashed with Adam Woodyatt.

The pair had gone head-to-head over doing the chores in the camp with Adam believing Naughty had been lazy.

Adam Woodyatt was in the bottom two with Naughty Boy (Credit: ITV)

Who was in the bottom two on I’m A Celebrity?

Despite the fact Adam and Naughty made up, it was the two men who ended up fighting it out for their place in the castle.

Hosts Ant and Dec headed into camp at the end of the show to reveal the results of the public vote.

Adam seemed a little surprised to hear his name called out.

However, Naughty had been in the bottom two the previous evening, so it was no surprise when it was announced that he was leaving camp.

After his name was read out, he told his campmates it was okay because it meant he could speak to his mum.

Louise Minchin said to him: “You’ve done an amazing job here.”

As he packed his stuff up he told them all: “Love you all guys.”

Naughty Boy was pleased he was going to be reunited with him mum (Credit: ITV)

What did Naughty Boy say to Ant and Dec?

Sitting down for his post-exit chat with the hosts, he told them: “I’ve learnt how in the morning it’s good to make my bed!”

And he also said he’s realised: “You can’t take everything personally.

“I’ve learnt how to get on with people and support each other and not really take anything for granted.”

Ant and Dec grilled him over constantly saying he was going to leave and he told them doing the trials changed things.

Before that, he said, he wasn’t sure what his purpose was in the camp.

“I feel like Mum’s proud and she’s watching me every day,” he added.

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say about Naughty Boy’s exit?

Many viewers were thrilled Naughty had been voted off, with one even saying the show would finally be “more watchable”.

FINALLY! Bon voyage Naughty Boy! 👋 This series might start to be more watchable now. #ImACeleb — ‘ave some luck 🍀 (@RT24Luck) December 8, 2021

Naughty Boy gone at last #imaceleb — Nikki H ♉💙 (@nikkiharg) December 8, 2021

I’m A Celebrity could get ‘boring’

However others were disappointed, suggesting the most entertaining person in the series has left.

One even said the show was ‘dead’ now he’d gone, meanwhile another added from tomorrow things would get very boring.

Naughty boy was the only entertaining person in this incredibly boring series #ImACeleb — Tom 🛡️ (@tomtomato99_) December 8, 2021

Absolutely devastated Naughty Boy is out. He did so well and should be very proud of himself. I loved watching him on the show and always used my 5 votes for him. #ImACeleb — Wudcsh (@wudcsh) December 8, 2021

The timeline about to be boring from tomorrow. #ImACeleb — Uchechi O 🖤🤍 (@U_cToks) December 8, 2021

Can’t have complaints if the show gets boring now! You voted out the entertaining ones. #sorrynotsorry #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — LFC 100% – Mac Jones – NE’s new QB Dynasty #10 (@Lpool_5843) December 8, 2021

#ImACeleb is much poorer for @NaughtyBoyMusic ‘s departure. Thank you NB for being such a beautiful presence. You made this year’s show. Gutted you’re gone. Enjoy a comfy bed and some hot, delicious food. 🙏💜 — dhyana maa (@dhyanamaa) December 8, 2021

