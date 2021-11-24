I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy left viewers distracted earlier this week by his ‘annoying habit’.

During Tuesday’s episode, fans accused the 36-year-old, whose real name is Shahid Khan, of flashing his underpants too many times because of his ‘baggy’ trousers!

What did fans say about Naughty Boy’s annoying habit?

Naughty Boy’s trousers kept falling down (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the show noticed that Naughty Boy kept accidentally showing off his underwear around Gwrych Castle. Fans also felt irritated at the fact that the DJ kept pulling his trousers up.

I’m A Celebrity fans took to Twitter to have a moan about the star’s ‘annoying habit’.

“Did Naughty Boy order trousers 12 sizes too big? Keep seeing his crack,” one I’m A Celebrity viewer moaned.

“That little robin is telling you to PULL UP YOUR [bleeping] TROUSERS!” another fan raged in response to Naughty Boy saying a robin had flown over his bed.

“Someone get this kid a belt…his pants are falling,” another viewer tweeted.

“Just know when you’re feeling fed up, just think it can’t be that bad, you could be Naughty Boy who has to pull his trousers up every second. Now that [bleep] gonna be annoying,” another I’m A Celebrity fan said in an attempt to cheer people up.

How is Naughty Boy getting on in I’m A Celebrity?

The music producer told campmates he wanted to leave (Credit: ITV)

Naughty Boy could do with some cheering up in Gwrych Castle at the moment.

On Tuesday night, the music producer told his campmates in The Clink that he wanted to leave the show after just three days.

“I don’t think I’ll be coming to the main camp,” he said. “I genuinely think my time here is to be with you in the clink, I don’t think it goes beyond that.”

He continued, saying: “I can’t continue something that my heart’s not in anymore.”

Naughty Boy’s shock admission came after he lost in a trial. The 36-year-old went up against BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy in the challenge.

The trial consisted of the pair being locked in traps. In classic I’m A Celebrity fashion, the ‘trap’ was full of rats, mealworms, and maggots.

Who else wants to leave I’m A Celebrity?

Dame Arlene Phillips revealed she wanted to leave the show too (Credit: ITV)

The star felt furious that he had to take part in the challenge and became convinced that he was seen as the ‘weakest’ campmate.

Arlene Phillips revealed she also wanted to leave.

“The thing is, I’m not struggling,” she told cameras. “I just don’t feel that there’s anything that will help me stay in any shape or form.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV and ITV Hub tonight at 9pm.

