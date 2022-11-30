I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock whispered something secret to his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo when they reunited for the first time, and now it has been revealed.

The disgraced MP made it to the grand final of I’m A Celeb on Sunday (November 27) missing out on the chance to become King of the Jungle.

However, his girlfriend Gina, who he was caught cheating with in June 2021, was ready and waiting for the 44-year-old politician.

Fans of the show will see more of Matt and Gina in tomorrow night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock greeted by girlfriend Gina at I’m A Celebrity final

After watching his best bits from the I’m A Celebrity jungle with hosts Ant and Dec, Matt headed out of the jungle studio to reunite with Gina.

Making his way up the famous red bridge, lit with sparklers, Matt looked delighted as he saw his beau coming towards him.

Hugging her, the couple ended up in a similar pose to the way they were pictured on CCTV when their affair was exposed.

As they embraced, Matt whispered something that didn’t get picked up by his mic.

Matt Hancock secret message to Gina ‘revealed’

Tomorrow night, fans of the show will finally hear what Matt whispered in the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out Show.

In the special episode, Matt can be seen telling Gina on the bridge: “You look amazing, I love you so much. I’m so sorry it’s been this long.”

“It’s going to be great from here on in,” he added, offering a glimpse inside their relationship.

A body language expert has shared her thoughts on Matt and Gina’s embrace (Credit: ITV)

Body language expert reveals ‘truth’ about the couple

Shortly after their loved-up display on the I’m A Celeb bridge, many viewers blasted the moment as “immature” and “cringe-worthy.”

Social media was also alight with reaction to that “cringe” reunion, with many branding it “awkward.”

However, a body language expert has since waded in to share her thoughts.

And she thinks she’s spotted a tell-tale sign that signals Gina is very much in control of the romance with “socially awkward” Matt.

Body language expert Judi James has told The Sun that it’s Gina who “appears to call the non-verbal shots”.

Judi said when Matt walked over the bridge on I’m A Celebrity he took his lead from Gina.

He stood there “open-mouthed” as she rushed up and threw her arms around his neck.

Judi said Matt “seems to get his lead from Gina”.

She added: “In their infamous snog-gate video, we also saw Gina with her arms and hands up around his neck in a gesture of more adult control. And she was the one that stepped away first.”

Judi also went on to suggest that Matt “still looks socially awkward with Gina”.

She claimed this was despite them presenting a “can’t keep their hands off one another” image.

The expert also noted how she thinks Matt “likes to look needy with Gina”. And she also spotted an example in his behaviour at the after-show party.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show tomorrow at 9.15pm (Thursday) on ITV1 and ITV Hub

Read more: Mike Tindall makes shock Matt Hancock admission

So what do you think of this story? Did you think Matt and Gina’s reunion was sweet? Or did it leave a sour taste in your mouth? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.