I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike Tindall makes a shock admission about Matt Hancock in tomorrow’s Coming Out Show (Thursday, December 1).

The former rugby star’s surprising confession comes after he left the jungle in fourth place last weekend.

Mike made a shock remark about his campmates (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike Tindall makes shock confession

Tomorrow night will see The Coming Out Show air on ITV.

The show will give viewers a glimpse of the celebrities reuniting with their loved ones, as well as reminisce on their time in the jungle.

It’s during this show that Mike makes his stunning confession about his fellow campmate, Matt.

Towards the end of the show, Mike and his fellow campmates share their final thoughts on their time in the jungle.

And it’s then that Mike makes his surprise admission.

“To come out and enthusiastically say I would spend time with every single member in that camp is something I never thought I’d say,” he said.

This confirms that Mike would spend time with Matt outside of camp. So could we see him being invited for tea at the palace?!

The comment will undoubtedly shock some viewers, especially as many have accused Mike of intentionally trying to hurt Matt during the Cyclone Challenge.

Zara spoke about her husband’s time on the show (Credit: ITV)

Zara’s sweet remark about I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike

Elsewhere in the show, Zara Tindall makes a sweet confession about her husband’s time in the jungle

Before his exit, Zara says: “It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it’ll be nice to get him out.”

When Mike reunited with Zara on the bridge after his exit, he could be heard saying: “I’ve missed you so much.”

Later in the show, Chris Moyles can be seen popping in to see Mike and Zara.

“I looked after him for you in there,” the DJ tells Zara. “Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs?” she asks.

Chris then asks how good it feels to have Mike back.

“It’s just too much, let’s never do this again,” Zara says.

Mike gave a speech at the wrap party (Credit: ITV)

Mike’s touching speech

Elsewhere, at the wrap party after filming had finished, Mike gave a touching speech to his fellow campmates.

Charlene White recorded his speech and uploaded it to her Instagram.

“I would like to say it has been an absolute privilege and honour to meet you all, to be together, to spend that valuable time together,” he said.

“[For that amount of people] to come together and get on for the amount of time we’ve got on is very, very rare and very, very special. And we should all appreciate that.”

He then said that they should stay in touch once they all return home.

“I think we’ve created a very special thing here,” he said.

He then went on to say that their series was the best series in 22 years of I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity: The Coming Out Show airs tomorrow (Thursday, December 1) at 9:15pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

