Mike Tindall has told his I’m A Celebrity campmates they’ve participated in the “best-ever” series of the show.

Stars of the 2022 run, won by ex Lioness footballer Jill Scott, came together for a final meal together recently.

And ahead of the famous faces and production crew returning to the UK, Mike had a few words to share.

Former rugby player Mike Tindall is married to King Charles’ niece Zara (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity: Mike Tindall makes heartfelt speech

Mike’s warm address was captured in a video by newsreader Charlene White.

And she shared it with her Instagram followers for them to see late yesterday (Monday November 28) evening.

Mike’s words came during a get together which ran on until the restaurant “chucked them out”.

Mike, 44, received whoops and cheers from his telly pals as he declared their mutual group bond as “very, very rare and very, very special”.

Warning: Clip contains some swearing

What Mike Tindall told his I’m A Celebrity pals

Mike, married to Princess Anne‘s daughter Zara Tindall, gushed over their collective jungle reality show experience.

Standing up, he was shown saying: “I would like to say it has been an absolute privilege and honour to meet you all, to be together, to spend that valuable time together.”

The former rugby player also noted: “[For that amount of people] to come together and get on for the amount of time we’ve got on is very, very rare and very, very special. And we should all appreciate that.”

It has been an absolute privilege and honour to meet you all.

Mike also raised a few laughs by insisting they should all stay in touch when returning from Down Under after so many compliments.

“I think we’ve created a very special thing here,” he added.

“It is worth keeping it going and it is worth taking the time on the plane engaging about what we’ve actually done.”

Charlene White shared the love for her I’m A Celebrity cast mates on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

The best series?

Mike then pondered whether they had been involved in the standout series since it first launched on ITV in 2002.

To applause, he went on to stress: “It is the best in 22 years.”

Mike added: “That is because of the people that are on it and the people behind the scenes. That’s what makes the show great.”

Hailing Mike as “the dad of camp”, Charlene enthused in the clip’s caption: “Every word echoes exactly how we all feel about this experience. It’s been incredible.”

She also paid tribute to Mike’s firelighting skills, his knowledge of song lyrics and “top tier” banter.

Zara Tindall posed with Charlene White at the wrap party (Credit: Instagram)

Charlene had also recently shared a group shot on her Insta showing many of the camp contestants – and Mike’s wife resting her head on Charlene’s shoulder – that appeared to be from the same occasion.

She wrote in the post’s caption: “Last ones standing after a food and wine-filled night with all the campmates, family and friends.

“Brilliant final meal to officially mark the end of our crazy @imacelebrity experience.

“We’re not all pictured here as a few tapped out early.. but we kept going until the restaurant chucked us out. It was a blast.”

