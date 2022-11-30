I’m A Celeb 2022 still has one more treat for viewers to enjoy, with The Coming Out Show set to air tomorrow night (Thursday, December 1).

In the show, Mike Tindall‘s wife, Zara Tindall, makes a touching admission about her husband’s time in the jungle.

Zara and Mike reunited after the show (Credit: ITV)

Zara Tindall makes touching admission about I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike

I’m A Celebrity: The Coming Out Show will give viewers a glimpse at what happened after the stars left the jungle.

Featuring the celebrities and their families, viewers will watch as the stars reunited with their loved ones.

It’s during this show that Zara makes a touching admission about Mike after his exit from the jungle.

Prior to Mike’s exit, Zara says: “It’s been a long few weeks, the kids have missed him so it’ll be nice to get him out.”

As viewers saw in the show, Zara then reunited with Mike on the bridge, wrapping him up in a big hug.

“I’ve missed you so much,” Mike could be heard telling his wife as they cuddled.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Ant and Dec went to speak to Zara and Mike.

As viewers will see in The Coming Out Show, the Geordie duo asks Zara if Mike’s budgie smugglers are a regular occurrence.

She confirms that they definitely are.

Mike finished in fourth place on the show (Credit: ITV)

Zara’s sweet words about I’m A Celeb 2022 star Mike

Viewers will then follow Mike and Zara’s journey back to the hotel.

During the journey, Mike speaks about his “camp wife“, Sue Cleaver.

“I’m sorry I had a camp wife in there, but she was brilliant,” he said. “Cheating on me,” Zara then jokes.

Once in the hotel, Chris Moyles comes to visit.

“I looked after him for you in there,” he tells Zara. “Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs,” she replies.

Chris then asks Zara how good it is to have Mike back.

“It’s just too much, let’s never do this again,” she says.

Mike revealed a secret about his letter from home (Credit: ITV)

Mike drops huge secret about Zara’s letter

Earlier in the series, the celebrities received their letters from home. Mike received his from Zara.

“Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates,” it read.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x”

However, the rugby star has since revealed that he wasn’t even expecting Zara to write him a letter, as he’d asked her not to!

Speaking on GMB, he said: “I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all [his emotions] back to the surface but she was sneaky on me.

“She was a sneaky little one she was there, so it got me a little bit.”

I’m A Celebrity: The Coming Out Show airs tomorrow (Thursday, December 1) at 9:15pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

