I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall has been jokingly chastised by his wife, Zara Tindall, for “cheating”.

The I’m A Celebrity Coming Out Show will air on ITV tomorrow (December 1).

Viewers will get to catch up with their favourite campmates and see how they’re adjusting to life outside of the jungle.

In one clip from the episode, a conversation between Mike and Zara was caught on camera.

Mike Tindall shared a cheeky moment with Zara after leaving the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Mike Tindall chastised by Zara

While on the car journey back to the hotel, Mike said: “I’m sorry I had a camp wife [Sue Cleaver] in there, but she was brilliant.”

Zara joked: “Cheating on me.”

She then went on to talk about his rapping in camp.

“You went in early with that on day two, teed yourself up for it and that’s your repertoire gone,” she laughed.

Elsewhere in the episode, the campmates are seen reuniting at the hotel.

Later on, after the car journey, Mike greeted some of his former campmates and said: “Everyone smells so good,” before letting Sue know he brought her swimming costume with him.

Chris Moyles then told Zara: “I looked after him for you in there.”

Which caused her to cheekily reply: “Did you enjoy his spooning and his hugs?”

What Mike Tindall told his I’m A Celeb pals

Mike later attended a dinner with his campmates where he took to chance to gush over their collective jungle reality show experience.

Standing up in a video posted to Instagram, he could be heard saying: “I would like to say it has been an absolute privilege and honour to meet you all. And to be together, to spend that valuable time together.”

The former rugby player also noted: “[For that amount of people] to come together and get on for the amount of time we’ve got on is very, very rare and very, very special. And we should all appreciate that.”

Mike also shared his hopes that the gang would all stay in touch.

“I think we’ve created a very special thing here,” he added.

“It is worth keeping it going and it is worth taking the time on the plane engaging about what we’ve actually done.”

Mike ended up finishing fourth on the ITV series (Credit: ITV)

What did Mike say about his time in the jungle?

Meanwhile, on Saturday night’s show, Mike spoke to Ant and Dec following his exit.

He told the duo: “I am good, I am good.

“I think it has been a long time so you are getting ready. I could feel my body getting ready. And I always said going into the final week I am happy to go.”

“But then you get to a tipping point where you go. Well, actually at this point, you want to stay and then Cyclone yesterday was a lot of fun.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show will air tomorrow (December 1) on ITV1

