Matt Hancock reunited with girlfriend Gina Coladangelo during last night’s final of I’m A Celebrity.

After finishing in third place, the former health secretary walked along the famous bridge to be greeted by Gina.

However, the couple’s loved-up reunion has been criticised by former campmate and MP Edwina Currie.

Matt Hancock embraced girlfriend Gina as they reunited last night (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock and girlfriend Gina reunite

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Edwina said she found the reunion between Matt and Gina “immature”.

She said: “This is a 44-year-old man, but he isn’t behaving like one! He’s acting like a 33-year-old who has met the love of his life. There’s something blind about his very open behaviour.

“I understand that Gina is his PR adviser – my goodness, I can’t see if she’s any good at the job to be honest.

“The PR that’s coming out of this is a bit poisonous. It really isn’t great and the day may well come that he regrets all this, perhaps when he has to do a bit more growing up.”

Edwina Currie shared her opinions on Matt Hancock, his girlfriend Gina and his ex-wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “He comes across as a rather immature personality. He asked us to see him in his real light and now we do.

“In circumstances like that, I would have said to Matt ‘let’s do it in private and we’re not going to parade this because there are too many people out there who may be hurt by it.’

“But no, that’s not his approach to life. It’s as if he thinks he can be forgiven, but he can’t.”

Edwina then went on to share her beliefs on Matt’s ex-wife Martha.

Matt Hancock finished in third place last night (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock in the jungle

In her opinion, she said his ex may not be the “forgiving ex-spouse”.

She claimed: “Instead of having a forgiving ex-spouse, he’s going to have an ex-spouse who is going to get as much money off him as possible.

He comes across as a rather immature personality.

“He’s going to find it expensive running two households. This is going to be the bane of his life.

“He’s going to need a job that pays him a quarter of a million a year and I don’t think he’s going to find it that easy to get one.”

Despite much controversy over his decision to enter the jungle, Matt has gained many fans thanks to his antics on the show.

After he finished in third place, many fans admitted they wanted to see him win.

One person said on Twitter: “I really wanted Matt to win yet he came third, but in my eyes he is King of the Jungle.”

Another wrote: “Matt Hancock, the real winner in that jungle.

“Hate me all you want but he’s human he’s made mistakes but who hasn’t in their lifetime, the realest contestant I’ve seen on that show.”

