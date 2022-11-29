Matt Hancock and girlfriend Gina Coladangelo put on a loved-up display when he left the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

However, after some blasted the moment as “immature” and “cringe-worthy”, a body language expert has waded in.

And she thinks she’s spotted a tell-tale sign that signals Gina is very much in control of the romance with “socially awkward” Matt.

Matt Hancock appears ‘needy’ with girlfriend Gina, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock and girlfriend Gina reunited

After Matt exited the jungle, he was met by Gina on the bridge.

Former campmate and MP Edwina Currie was just one of the people who took issue with the reunion.

She blasted: “This is a 44-year-old man, but he isn’t behaving like one! He’s acting like a 33-year-old who has met the love of his life. There’s something blind about his very open behaviour.”

Social media was also alight with reaction to that “cringe” reunion, with many branding it “awkward”.

Others declared that it was like a reenactment of that damning CCTV footage of them snogging.

Body language expert Judi James, meanwhile, has told The Sun that it’s Gina who “appears to call the non-verbal shots”.

Body language expert reveals ‘truth’ about Matt and Gina

Judi said when Matt walked over the bridge on I’m A Celebrity he took his lead from Gina.

He stood there “open-mouthed” as she rushed up and threw her arms around his neck.

Judi said Matt “seems to get his lead from Gina”.

She added: “In their infamous snog-gate video, we also saw Gina with her arms and hands up around his neck in a gesture of more adult control and she was the one that stepped away first.”

Judi also went on to suggest that Matt “still looks socially awkward with Gina”.

She claimed this was despite them presenting a “can’t keep their hands off one another” image.

Matt came in third place on the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock ‘needy’ with girlfriend Gina

Judi also said that she thinks Matt “likes to look needy with Gina” – and spotted an example in his behaviour at the after-show party.

She said: “The most intense after-show pose involves Matt ‘hiding’ behind Gina with both arms round her waist and his head pressed into her neck and face. This looks like a desire to get her attention and show ownership as well as promote passion.

“Her hands on his clasp and his arm validate the pose but it does leave her facing the cameras in a non-protective way,” Judi added.

Reunited after jungle stint

Matt Hancock and girlfriend Gina were reunited after weeks apart on the I’m A Celebrity bridge.

As they were reunited, Matt could be heard to tell Gina that he had missed her and loved her “so much”.

Of course, the couple were caught on camera having an affair during the pandemic.

It hit the headlines and Matt left wife Martha and their three kids to start a life with Gina.

